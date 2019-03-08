Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group Inc    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP INC

(EXPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Expedia : Tourism industry fears 'no-deal' Brexit will cost it billions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 08:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm

BERLIN (Reuters) - Travel specialists say the overseas tourism industry could lose billions over the next five years if Britain crashes out of the European Union later this month without a divorce deal.

With just three weeks to go until Britain's scheduled departure from the bloc, the two sides have yet to agree a mutually acceptable deal.

Executives at the ITB travel trade fair in Berlin said many holidaymakers were in wait-and-see mode as uncertainty over visas, insurance and whether they will need an international licence to drive in EU countries weighed on sentiment.

"Brexit is a concern," Mark Okerstrom, chief executive of online-booking platform Expedia told reporters, adding it had seen a significant slowdown in people booking flights from and to the UK beyond the scheduled March 29 departure date.

Consultancy firm Oxford Economics said a no-deal Brexit could cause a 5 percent fall in overseas travel and tourism trips by Britons in 2020. Market researcher Euromonitor said it would curb overseas spending by $5.3 billion (4.1 billion pounds) between 2019-2025.

"We're not seeing that people aren't booking at all, but they are waiting a bit longer to make their decisions," said Christoph Debus, Chief Airlines Officer at Thomas Cook Group, adding Brexit would hit tour operators harder than airlines.

Caroline Bremner, Head of Travel Research at Euromonitor, said tour operators were trying to encourage early booking with flexible payment deals, low deposits and free child places, while some destinations, like Greece, have cut their prices.

Spain, the most popular destination for British sunseekers who accounted for 9 percent of foreign visitors last year, is seen as the biggest loser from a no-deal Brexit, which could wipe off more than $1 billion in spending between 2019-2025, according to Euromonitor.

Seeking to protect an industry which accounts for 12 percent of its economy, Spain last week approved a decree guaranteeing British residents and tourists access to healthcare for a specific time.

Turkey, which is rebounding following bomb attacks in 2016, is pitching itself as a value-for-money destination due to the pound's relative weakness against the euro, while Tunisia is sending a delegation to a London travel fair next month.

Britain's tourism industry is also concerned that European tourists could stay away. Visit Britain warned in February of a sharp fall in European flight bookings for after March 29.

"The government needs to do more to improve sentiment towards the UK from visitors from continental Europe, which remain its largest market," Kate Nicholls, chief executive of lobby group Hospitality UK, told a hotel investment forum in Berlin.1

(Additional reporting by Paul Day in Madrid; Editing by Jon Boyle)

By Caroline Copley and Ilona Wissenbach
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPEDIA GROUP INC -1.69% 123.16 Delayed Quote.9.33%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -2.14% 31.3557 Delayed Quote.4.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPEDIA GROUP INC
08:11aEXPEDIA : Tourism industry fears 'no-deal' Brexit will cost it billions
RE
03/06EXPEDIA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04EXPEDIA : Fairway Colombo secures two accolades
AQ
03/04EXPEDIA FAMILY TRAVEL REPORT : Canadians are committed to family vacations and m..
AQ
02/26EXPEDIA : Fairway Colombo secures 2 prestigious accolades
AQ
02/22INTERVIEW : Expedia's Cyril Ranque
AQ
02/20EXPEDIA : to continue international push
AQ
02/20EXPEDIA : CruiseShipCenters Inks First-Ever Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement; Crui..
AQ
02/20EXPEDIA : Egencia launches breakthrough platform updates that unlock previously ..
PU
02/19EXPEDIA : reg; CruiseShipCenters® Inks First-Ever Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 336 M
EBIT 2019 1 487 M
Net income 2019 695 M
Finance 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 27,43
P/E ratio 2020 21,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 18 128 M
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 154 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Okerstrom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Alan Pickerill Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Victor A. Kaufman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP INC9.33%18 128
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC0.15%77 647
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL48.85%21 943
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP2.16%17 872
TRIPADVISOR-5.36%7 052
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LTD6.45%3 236
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.