Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group, Inc.    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Expedia : Urban Escapees Provide Some Comfort to Travel Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

By Laura Forman

Expedia is giving new meaning to the term "cabin fever."

The global pandemic had reduced investors' expectations for quarterly results to virtually zero. That explains why investors reacted only mildly to Expedia's first-quarter report after the closing bell Wednesday in which revenue fell 15% from a year earlier.

While declining to give concrete guidance for the second quarter, which investors largely expect to be the trough, the company also dropped a small nugget of hope.

Expedia said business in May has been looking "considerably better" than late March and early April, citing "really markedly better" performance in its homestay business, Vrbo. The company said this is likely driven by people looking to get out of densely populated cities for the summer with their families.

This, of course, should benefit all alternative accommodation players, including online travel agent Booking Holdings and Airbnb, the latter of which boasts more than seven million listings world-wide. But while smaller than Airbnb, Expedia's homestay business may have a coronavirus upper hand: SunTrust analyst Naved Khan notes that whole homes have been a historical focus for Vrbo, many of which are in secondary and tertiary towns. While Airbnb says the majority of its listings are also whole homes, it also has a big focus on shared rooms and urban apartments, which may be less on-trend at the moment.

In its first-quarter report, Expedia said it changed its segment reporting such that it didn't break out revenues for Vrbo. As such, it's difficult to know exactly how Vrbo's business has performed amid the pandemic. As of the fourth quarter, Vrbo accounted for just 9% of Expedia's overall sales.

While the business is small, it could offer some positive signs of a more general travel recovery trend as the country opens back up. Mr. Khan said property managers in the vacation rental space with whom he spoke are seeing a bounce in bookings, particularly in destinations to which travelers can drive rather than fly.

Investors should stay grounded as well. Expedia's gross bookings in the first quarter were down 39% year-over-year, an indication that travel in the next few months should continue to be light.

Time will tell just how desperate travelers are to flee the coop. But it seems more clear that those who do leave are mainly looking for another nest to inhabit.

Write to Laura Forman at laura.forman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. -0.27% 1594.84 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. -3.33% 76.93 Delayed Quote.-26.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
05:25pEXPEDIA : Urban Escapees Provide Some Comfort to Travel Industry
DJ
10:35aEXPEDIA : Urban Escapees Provide Some Comfort to Travel Industry
DJ
06:04aEXPEDIA : Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/20EXPEDIA : signals May rebound as cancellations stabilize
RE
05/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/20EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20EXPEDIA : Q1 2020 Glossary of Business Terms
PU
05/20EXPEDIA GROUP : Q1 2020 Earnings Release Available on Company's IR Site
PR
05/19U.S. Stock Futures Drift After Monday's Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19U.S. Stock Futures Drift After Monday's Sharp Rally
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 071 M
EBIT 2020 -1 949 M
Net income 2020 -2 168 M
Debt 2020 3 554 M
Yield 2020 0,44%
P/E ratio 2020 -5,26x
P/E ratio 2021 48,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,43x
EV / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 11 219 M
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 92,61 $
Last Close Price 77,01 $
Spread / Highest target 79,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Charles Diller Chairman & Senior Executive
Eric Hart Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Jonathan L. Dolgen Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-26.41%11 219
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-22.13%65 455
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-23.32%15 134
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.01%3 742
TRAINLINE PLC-7.53%2 766
TRIPADVISOR-35.71%2 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group