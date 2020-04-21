Log in
Expedia Group, Inc.

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report
News 
News

Expedia nearing deal to sell stake to Silver Lake and Apollo: WSJ

04/21/2020 | 08:46pm EDT
The logo of global online travel brand Expedia is pictured at the International Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin

Online travel services company Expedia Group Inc is in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Apollo Global Management Inc for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Expedia's shares rose more than 6% in extended trading. The company's shares have fallen about 47% so far this year as global travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic ground the travel and tourism industry to a virtual halt.

The company is expected to give board representation to the investors as part of the deal, which could be announced this week, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, the talks could still collapse and Expedia could opt to raise funds in a public-debt offering instead, the report added.

Expedia and Silver Lake declined to comment, while Apollo did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. -4.50% 57.25 Delayed Quote.-47.06%
SILVER 0.15% 14.8848 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 749 M
EBIT 2020 -340 M
Net income 2020 -476 M
Debt 2020 1 520 M
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 -18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 8 014 M
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 95,18  $
Last Close Price 57,25  $
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry Charles Diller Chairman & Senior Executive
Eric Hart Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Jonathan L. Dolgen Director-Emeritus
Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-47.06%8 850
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-31.27%60 397
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-29.46%14 034
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.27%3 467
TRIPADVISOR-40.52%2 556
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-47.25%1 315
