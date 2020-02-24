Expedia : to cut 3,000 jobs

The online travel services company had 25,400 employees globally as of Dec. 31.

"We are announcing our intent to reduce and eliminate certain projects, activities, teams, and roles to streamline and focus our organisation," the company said in an email to employees, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

The job cuts include 500 people in its headquarters in Seattle, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Expedia said it was not providing a full-year forecast as the company assessed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its operations.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)