EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON I

(EXPD)
Expeditors International of Washington : Announces Semi-annual Cash Dividend of $0.50

0
11/05/2019 | 04:09pm EST

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) today announced that on November 4, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2019.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 315 M
EBIT 2019 801 M
Net income 2019 614 M
Finance 2019 825 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 12 753 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 71,20  $
Last Close Price 74,70  $
Spread / Highest target 5,76%
Spread / Average Target -4,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Musser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Wright Independent Chairman
Craig L. Wilwerding Senior Vice President-Global Business Operations
Richard H. Rostan President-Global Geographies & Operations
Bradley S. Powell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.71%12 753
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE26.14%105 529
DEUTSCHE POST AG35.84%44 639
FEDEX CORPORATION2.18%43 008
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 903
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-39.13%6 528
