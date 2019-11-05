Expeditors International of Washington : Announces Semi-annual Cash Dividend of $0.50

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) today announced that on November 4, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2019.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006158/en/