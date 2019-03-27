Log in
Expeditors International of Washington : Description Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

0
03/27/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant ý

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant o

Check the appropriate box:

oPreliminary Proxy Statement

oConfidential, for Use of the Commission only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

oDefinitive Proxy Statement

ýDefinitive Additional Materials

oSoliciting Material Pursuant to Section 240.14a-12

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (check the appropriate box):

ýNo fee required.

oFee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(4) and 0-11.

(1)Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

(2)Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

(3)Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

(4)Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

(5)Total fee paid:

oFee paid previously with preliminary materials.

oCheck box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

(1)Amount Previously Paid:

(2)Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

(3)Filing Party:

(4)Date Filed:

Disclaimer

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 20:54:10 UTC
