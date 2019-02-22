Expeditors International of Washington : Description Annual Report 0 02/22/2019 | 12:01pm EST Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 Commission File Number: 0-13468 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Washington 91-1069248 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 1015 Third Avenue, 12 th Floor, Seattle, Washington 98104 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (206) 674-3400 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $.01 per share NASDAQ Global Select Market Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ý No o Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes o No ý Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ý No o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes ý No o Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K (§229.405 of this chapter) is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K. ý Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer x Accelerated filer o Non-accelerated filer o Smaller reporting company Emerging growth company o o If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes oNo ý The aggregate market value of the registrant's Common Stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant, based upon the closing price as of the last business day of the most recently completed second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018 , was approximately $ 12,614,798,720 . At February 19, 2019 , the number of shares outstanding of registrant's Common Stock was 171,669,558 . DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the definitive proxy statement for the Registrant's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 7, 2019 are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Form 10-K. EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. Form 10-K For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 INDEX Page PART I Item 1 Business 2 Item 1A Risk Factors 11 Item 1B Unresolved Staff Comments 14 Item 2 Properties 14 Item 3 Legal Proceedings 15 Item 4 Mine Safety Disclosures 15 PART II Item 5 Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 15 Item 6 Selected Financial Data 17 Item 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 18 Item 7A Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 28 Item 8 Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 29 Item 9 Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 29 Item 9A Controls and Procedures 29 Item 9B Other Information 30 PART III Item 10 Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 30 Item 11 Executive Compensation 31 Item 12 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 31 Item 13 Certain Relationships and Related Transactions and Director Independence 31 Item 14 Principal Accounting Fees and Services 31 PART IV Item 15 Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 32 Item 16 Form 10-K Summary 34 Signatures 35 1 . Forward-Looking Statements In accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company is making readers aware that forward-looking statements, because they relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about forward-looking statements and for an identification of risk factors and their potential significance, see "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; Certain Cautionary Statements" immediately preceding Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and Item 1A - "Risk Factors" in this report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements in light of subsequent events or developments. PART I ITEM 1-BUSINESS Overview Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (herein referred to as "Expeditors," the "Company," "we," "us," "our") provides a full suite of global logistics services, offering customers a seamless international network of people and integrated information systems to support the movement and strategic positioning of goods. As a third party logistics provider, we purchase cargo space from carriers (including airlines and ocean shipping lines) on a volume basis and resell that space to our customers. We do not compete for overnight courier or small parcel business and do not own aircraft or ships. We provide a broad range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other customized logistics solutions. In addition, our Project Cargo unit handles special project shipments that move via a single method or combination of air, ocean, and/or ground transportation and generally require a high level of specialized attention because of the unusual size or nature of what is being shipped. Expeditors' primary services include: • Airfreight Services

• Ocean Freight and Ocean Services

• Customs Brokerage and Other Services Airfreight Services: Within airfreight, Expeditors typically acts either as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline that carries the shipment. Whether acting as a consolidator or agent, we offer our customers routing expertise, familiarity with local business practices, knowledge of export and import documentation and procedures, the ability to arrange for ancillary services and to assist with securing capacity during periods of high demand. Solutions within Airfreight Services include: Air Freight Consolidation: as an airfreight consolidator, Expeditors purchases cargo capacity from airlines on a volume basis and resells that space to our customers at lower rates than what those customers could negotiate directly from the airlines on an individual shipment. Expeditors determines the routing, consolidates shipments bound for a particular airport distribution point, and then selects the airline for transportation to the distribution point, where either we or one of our agents then arranges for the consolidated lot to be broken down into its component shipments and for the transportation of each individual shipment to its final destination. Air Freight Forwarding : as a freight forwarder, Expeditors receives and forwards individual, unconsolidated shipments, and arranges the transportation with the airline that carries the shipment. Ocean Freight and Ocean Services: Within ocean services, Expeditors offers three basic services: ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management: Ocean Freight Consolidation: as an ocean freight consolidator, Expeditors contracts with ocean shipping carriers to obtain transportation for a fixed number of containers between various points during a specified time period at agreed-upon rates. We handle both full container loads as well as Less-than Container Load (LCL) freight, offering lower rates than what is available directly from the shipping lines. We also generate fees for ancillary services such as shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export and import laws. Direct Ocean Forwarding : when a customer contracts directly with the ocean carrier, Expeditors acts as that customer's agent and we may receive a commission from the carrier in addition to customer handling fees. 2 . Order Management : Expeditors provides a range of order management services, collecting fees from the shipper in addition to generating fees for meeting specific customer needs. Through Expeditors' order management, we consolidate cargo from many suppliers in a particular origin into the fewest possible number of containers, putting more product in larger and fewer containers to maximize space and minimize cost. Customs Brokerage and Other Services: Expeditors offers a range of custom solutions, including: Customs Brokerage Services: Expeditors helps importers clear shipments through customs by preparing required documentation, calculating and paying duties and other taxes on behalf of the importer, arranging for any required inspections by governmental agencies, and arranging for local pickup, storage and delivery. Such services can include review of commercial documentation, assessment of information regarding value, country of origin, special trade programs, and classification. Our customs reporting, discrepancy management and other visibility tools help our customers manage their compliance responsibilities globally. Transcon: Expeditors' Transcon consists of intra-continental ground transportation and delivery services and may be bundled together with domestic air. Transcon also includes value-added, white glove, and time-definite services. Warehousing and Distribution Services: Expeditors' distribution and warehousing services include distribution center management, inventory management, order fulfillment, returns programs, order level and other services. Revenues and Net Revenues The following charts show our 2018 revenues and net revenues (a non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operating expenses*) by service type: *See Management's Discussion and Analysis for a reconciliation of Net Revenues to Revenues. The Expeditors Network Beginning in 1981, Expeditors' primary business focus was on airfreight shipments from Asia to the United States and related customs brokerage and other services. In the mid-1980's, we began to expand our service capabilities in airfreight, ocean freight and distribution services. Today Expeditors has approximately 17,500 employees and provides a complete range of global logistics services to a diversified group of customers, both in terms of industry specialization and geographic location. As opportunities for profitable growth arise, we plan to create new offices. While Expeditors has historically expanded through organic growth, we have also been open to growth through acquisition of, or establishing joint ventures with existing agents or others within the industry. At January 31, 2019, Expeditors, including its majority-owned subsidiaries, is organized functionally in geographic operating segments and operates district offices in the regions identified below. Our district offices have been established in locations where Expeditors maintains unilateral control over assets and operations and where the existence of the parent-subsidiary relationship is maintained by means other than record ownership of voting stock. 3 . Expeditors operates 176 district offices in the following geographic areas of responsibility: • Americas (70)

• North Asia (21)

• South Asia (16)

• Europe (45)

• Middle East, Africa and India (24) We also maintain branch offices, which are aligned with and dependent on one district office. Additionally, we contract with independent agents to provide required services and have established 38 such relationships worldwide. For information concerning the amount of revenues, net revenues, operating income, identifiable assets, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization and equity attributable to the geographic areas in which we conduct our business, see Note 10 to the consolidated financial statements. Our Strategy In 2018, Expeditors continued executing key strategic initiatives that are focused and aligned to achieve long-term earnings growth. The strategic plan is to grow business by focusing on the right markets and, within each market, on the right customers that lead to profitable business growth. Expeditors' teams are aligned on the specific markets of its focused priorities; on the targeted accounts within those markets; and on ways that we can continue to differentiate ourselves from our competitors. As we continue to expand our business in North America, we remain focused on growth based on three key strategic initiatives: 1. Ensure that every operating unit's base-line growth strategies for air, ocean and customs services grow at the rate of each unit's (i.e. district or region) relevant market growth rate.

2. Align and integrate our European-Asian Pacific and European-North Americas interests to the same degree that our Asian Pacific and Americas interests have historically been aligned. This alignment is expected to result in additional growth in these markets beyond our base-line growth expectations.

3. Leverage our long and deeply entrenched presence in China - as well as the reputation that we have with the strategic carriers servicing China - to build a stronger import presence. Our main focus remains on developing and integrating our customs systems, expertise and talent, and making investments that enhance and improve our import infrastructure and our ability to provide local delivery and support services in China. Our Chief Strategy Officer continues to oversee all Strategy within Expeditors, with a deep focus on exploring new avenues for innovation, differentiation and expansion. Global Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Expeditors has long believed that it is a competitive advantage to focus on organic growth and to utilize an enterprise technology platform designed and built by logistics technology professionals for logistics professionals. Our technology platform is built on principles of innovation, agility, collaboration, performance and consistency across the Expeditors global network to meet diverse and complex global logistics and supply chain needs. The platform is comprised of proprietary, third party and open source technologies. We utilize a globally consistent infrastructure supporting both centralized and distributed technology strategies that incorporate security, disaster recovery and high availability. Expeditors' technology platform is designed, coded, tested and implemented by the collaborative efforts of our logistics industry and information technology professionals. Internally developing, maintaining and enhancing technology capabilities is in keeping with Expeditors' long-held belief that it not outsource core functions, with information systems being one of those core functions. We are not dependent on third parties for developing or enhancing our core technology platforms to address our needs or those of our customers. Expeditors also believes that having a single, uniform, globally-connected platform driving logistics operations and providing comprehensive visibility and advanced analytics creates greater efficiency and value, particularly as the value of timely data and insights into that data are increasingly important. Organic Versus Acquired Growth As a knowledge-based global provider of logistics services, we have often concluded over the course of our history that it is better to grow organically rather than by acquisition. When we have made acquisitions, it has generally been to obtain technology, geographic coverage or specialized industry expertise that could be leveraged to benefit our entire network. Nevertheless, despite our history of organic growth, we are not opposed to acquisitions and we will continue to identify and assess potential acquisitions. 4 . Attachments Original document

