Expeditors International of Washington : Description Current report filing

Exhibit 99.1 EARNINGS RELEASE By: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. 1015 Third Avenue, Suite 1200 Seattle, Washington 98104 CONTACTS : Jeffrey S. Musser Bradley S. Powell Geoffrey Buscher President and Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Director - Investor Relations (206) 674-3433 (206) 674-3412 (206) 892-4510 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE EXPEDITORS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 EPS OF $0.88 SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - August 6, 2019, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced second quarter 2019 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2018: Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS 1 ) increased 11% to $0.88

) increased 11% to $0.88 Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders increased 9% to $153 million

Operating Income increased 5% to $192 million

Revenues increased 4% to $2 billion

Net Revenues 2 increased 3% to $662 million

increased 3% to $662 million Airfreight tonnage volume decreased 5% and ocean container volume increased 2% "During the quarter and throughout the first half of the year, we have shown our ability to manage uncertainty and deliver profitable growth," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While our air freight business was challenged as a result of a slowdown in export volumes out of North Asia and the United States, we continued to enhance our efforts on growing these two important markets as a focus of our key strategic initiatives. Additionally, the current climate of geopolitical volatility has created uncertainty, but our organization continues to show that the strength of our global presence and customer focus has never been more important in our relentless drive to grow while maintaining our profitability. "In addition, we continued to grow our customs brokerage and import services, Transcon, and warehouse and distribution services by winning business with new customers as well as from existing accounts. For a second consecutive quarter, we increased the volume of ocean freight containers that we handled and boosted net revenue per container. Except for comparatively soft demand in certain air markets, this was a strong quarter and our people performed at their highest level." Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "We grew net revenues ahead of overhead expenses, even as we continue to make important investments in people and systems, such as our integrated order management, quoting, booking, visibility, security, reporting and analytics platform. While we boosted operating efficiency (operating income as a percentage of net revenue) compared to the first quarter, it remained below our target 30%, due again to lower air freight net revenues. Our effective tax rate declined from 25.8% in the second quarter of 2018 to 23.6% in 2019, largely due to the benefit from Foreign-derived intangible income deductions and a state tax refund." Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions. _______________________ Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share. Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operating expenses attributable to the Company's principal services. See reconciliation on the last page of this release.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, August 6, 2019 Financial Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) (in 000's of US dollars except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Revenues 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change $ 2,035,579 $ 1,957,559 4% $ 4,055,630 $ 3,811,821 6% Net revenues 1 $ 661,695 $ 642,546 3% $ 1,315,809 $ 1,278,384 3% Operating income $ 192,201 $ 183,584 5% $ 379,802 $ 376,402 1% Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 153,149 $ 140,605 9% $ 292,848 $ 276,297 6% Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 0.88 $ 0.79 11% $ 1.67 $ 1.54 8% Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 0.90 $ 0.80 13% $ 1.71 $ 1.58 8% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 174,466 178,603 174,953 179,120 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 171,003 174,754 171,425 175,324 1 Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operating expenses attributable to the Company's principal services. See reconciliation on the last page of this release. The three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include the effect of changing our presentation of certain import services from a net to a gross basis and our revised presentation of destination services, which increased revenues and directly related operating expenses in customs brokerage and other services but did not change net revenues. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, we repurchased 2.6 million and 3.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $73.03 and $73.47 per share, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, we repurchased 3.1 million and 5.8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $76.22 and $70.92 per share, respectively. Employee Full-time Equivalents June 30, 2019 2019 2018 North America 6,893 6,414 Europe 3,439 3,205 North Asia 2,532 2,616 South Asia 1,661 1,604 Middle East, Africa and India 1,550 1,466 Latin America 873 801 Information Systems 922 892 Corporate 379 351 Total 18,249 17,349 Second quarter year-over-year percentage increase (decrease) in: Airfreight Ocean freight 2019 kilos FEU April (4)% 5% May (2)% -% June (7)% -% Quarter (5)% 2% Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on August 9, 2019 will be considered in management's 8-K "Responses to Selected Questions." Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements: Certain portions of this release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including our ability to extract value from investment in key systems; the impact of the 2017 Tax Act and related interpretations on our effective tax rate; and risk factors and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $13,391 at June 30, 2019 and $15,345 at December 31, 2018 Deferred contract costs Other Total current assets June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 $ 1,082,650 $ 923,735 1,382,070 1,581,530 143,651 159,510 103,089 70,041 2,711,460 2,734,816 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $465,983 at June 30, 2019 and $446,977 at December 31, 2018 Operating lease right-of-use assets Goodwill Deferred federal and state income taxes, net Other assets, net Total assets Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable Accrued expenses, primarily salaries and related costs Contract liabilities Current portion of operating lease liabilities Federal, state and foreign income taxes Total current liabilities Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, none issued 499,233 377,423 7,927 33,617 17,330 $ 3,646,990 $ 811,144 217,463 169,055 61,267 19,891 1,278,820 315,776 - 504,105 - 7,927 40,465 27,246 $ 3,314,559 $ 902,259 215,813 190,343 - 18,424 1,326,839 - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 170,040 shares at June 30, 2019 and 171,582 shares at December 31, 2018 Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive loss Total shareholders' equity Noncontrolling interest Total equity Total liabilities and equity 1,701 1,716 12,433 1,896 2,140,935 2,088,707 (104,096 ) (105,481 ) 2,050,973 1,986,838 1,421 882 2,052,394 1,987,720 $ 3,646,990 $ 3,314,559 06-August-2019 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Page 3 of 7

