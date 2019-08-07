Log in
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON I

(EXPD)
Expeditors International of Washington : Description Current report filing

08/07/2019 | 01:55am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report: August 6, 2019 (Date of earliest event reported)

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Washington

000-13468

91-1069248

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation or organization)

File No.)

Identification Number)

1015 Third Avenue, Seattle, Washington

(206) 674-3400

98104

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Zip Code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value

EXPD

NASDAQ

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any

new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The following information is furnished pursuant to Item 2.02, "Results of Operations and Financial Condition."

On August 6, 2019, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., a Washington corporation, issued a press release announcing second quarter 2019 financial results. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. The following items are filed as exhibits to this report:

99.1 Press release, dated August 6, 2019 issued by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

August 6, 2019

/S/ Bradley S. Powell

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 99.1

EARNINGS RELEASE

By:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

1015 Third Avenue, Suite 1200

Seattle, Washington 98104

CONTACTS :

Jeffrey S. Musser

Bradley S. Powell

Geoffrey Buscher

President and Chief Executive Officer

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Director - Investor Relations

(206) 674-3433

(206) 674-3412

(206) 892-4510

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EXPEDITORS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 EPS OF $0.88

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - August 6, 2019, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced second quarter 2019 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2018:

  • Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS 1 ) increased 11% to $0.88
  • Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders increased 9% to $153 million
  • Operating Income increased 5% to $192 million
  • Revenues increased 4% to $2 billion
  • Net Revenues 2 increased 3% to $662 million
  • Airfreight tonnage volume decreased 5% and ocean container volume increased 2%

"During the quarter and throughout the first half of the year, we have shown our ability to manage uncertainty and deliver profitable growth," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While our air freight business was challenged as a result of a slowdown in export volumes out of North Asia and the United States, we continued to enhance our efforts on growing these two important markets as a focus of our key strategic initiatives. Additionally, the current climate of geopolitical volatility has created uncertainty, but our organization continues to show that the strength of our global presence and customer focus has never been more important in our relentless drive to grow while maintaining our profitability.

"In addition, we continued to grow our customs brokerage and import services, Transcon, and warehouse and distribution services by winning business with new customers as well as from existing accounts. For a second consecutive quarter, we increased the volume of ocean freight containers that we handled and boosted net revenue per container. Except for comparatively soft demand in certain air markets, this was a strong quarter and our people performed at their highest level."

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "We grew net revenues ahead of overhead expenses, even as we continue to make important investments in people and systems, such as our integrated order management, quoting, booking, visibility, security, reporting and analytics platform. While we boosted operating efficiency (operating income as a percentage of net revenue) compared to the first quarter, it remained below our target 30%, due again to lower air freight net revenues. Our effective tax rate declined from 25.8% in the second quarter of 2018 to 23.6% in 2019, largely due to the benefit from Foreign-derived intangible income deductions and a state tax refund."

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

_______________________

  1. Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.
  2. Non-GAAPmeasure calculated as revenues less directly related operating expenses attributable to the Company's principal services. See reconciliation on the last page of this release.
    NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements on the following page of this release.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, August 6, 2019

Financial Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)

(in 000's of US dollars except per share data)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Revenues

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

$

2,035,579

$

1,957,559

4%

$

4,055,630

$

3,811,821

6%

Net revenues 1

$

661,695

$

642,546

3%

$

1,315,809

$

1,278,384

3%

Operating income

$

192,201

$

183,584

5%

$

379,802

$

376,402

1%

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

$

153,149

$

140,605

9%

$

292,848

$

276,297

6%

Diluted earnings attributable to

shareholders per share

$

0.88

$

0.79

11%

$

1.67

$

1.54

8%

Basic earnings attributable to shareholders

per share

$

0.90

$

0.80

13%

$

1.71

$

1.58

8%

Diluted weighted average shares

outstanding

174,466

178,603

174,953

179,120

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

171,003

174,754

171,425

175,324

1 Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operating expenses attributable to the Company's principal services. See reconciliation on the last page of this release.

The three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include the effect of changing our presentation of certain import services from a net to a gross basis and our revised presentation of destination services, which increased revenues and directly related operating expenses in customs brokerage and other services but did not change net revenues.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, we repurchased 2.6 million and 3.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $73.03 and $73.47 per share, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, we repurchased 3.1 million and 5.8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $76.22 and $70.92 per share, respectively.

Employee Full-time Equivalents

June 30, 2019

2019

2018

North America

6,893

6,414

Europe

3,439

3,205

North Asia

2,532

2,616

South Asia

1,661

1,604

Middle East, Africa and India

1,550

1,466

Latin America

873

801

Information Systems

922

892

Corporate

379

351

Total

18,249

17,349

Second quarter

year-over-year percentage

increase (decrease) in:

Airfreight

Ocean freight

2019

kilos

FEU

April

(4)%

5%

May

(2)%

-%

June

(7)%

-%

Quarter

(5)%

2%

Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on August 9, 2019 will be considered in management's 8-K "Responses to Selected Questions."

Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain portions of this release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including our ability to extract value from investment in key systems; the impact of the 2017 Tax Act and related interpretations on our effective tax rate; and risk factors and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Assets:

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $13,391 at June 30, 2019 and $15,345 at December 31, 2018

Deferred contract costs

Other

Total current assets

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

$

1,082,650

$

923,735

1,382,070 1,581,530

143,651 159,510

103,089 70,041

2,711,460 2,734,816

Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $465,983 at June 30, 2019 and $446,977 at December 31, 2018

Operating lease right-of-use assets

Goodwill

Deferred federal and state income taxes, net

Other assets, net

Total assets

Liabilities:

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

Accrued expenses, primarily salaries and related costs

Contract liabilities

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

Federal, state and foreign income taxes

Total current liabilities

Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, none issued

499,233

377,423

7,927

33,617

17,330

$

3,646,990

$

811,144

217,463

169,055

61,267

19,891

1,278,820

315,776

-

504,105

-

7,927

40,465

27,246

$

3,314,559

$

902,259

215,813

190,343

-

18,424

1,326,839

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 170,040 shares at June 30, 2019 and 171,582 shares at December 31, 2018

Additional paid-in capital

Retained earnings

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Total shareholders' equity

Noncontrolling interest

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

1,701

1,716

12,433

1,896

2,140,935

2,088,707

(104,096

)

(105,481

)

2,050,973

1,986,838

1,421

882

2,052,394

1,987,720

$

3,646,990

$

3,314,559

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Disclaimer

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 05:54:06 UTC
