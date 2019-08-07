Expeditors International of Washington : Description Current report filing
Exhibit 99.1
EARNINGS RELEASE
By:
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
1015 Third Avenue, Suite 1200
Seattle, Washington 98104
CONTACTS :
Jeffrey S. Musser
Bradley S. Powell
Geoffrey Buscher
President and Chief Executive Officer
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Director - Investor Relations
(206) 674-3433
(206) 674-3412
(206) 892-4510
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
EXPEDITORS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 EPS OF $0.88
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - August 6, 2019, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced second quarter 2019 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2018:
Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS1 ) increased 11% to $0.88
Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders increased 9% to $153 million
"During the quarter and throughout the first half of the year, we have shown our ability to manage uncertainty and deliver profitable growth," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While our air freight business was challenged as a result of a slowdown in export volumes out of North Asia and the United States, we continued to enhance our efforts on growing these two important markets as a focus of our key strategic initiatives. Additionally, the current climate of geopolitical volatility has created uncertainty, but our organization continues to show that the strength of our global presence and customer focus has never been more important in our relentless drive to grow while maintaining our profitability.
"In addition, we continued to grow our customs brokerage and import services, Transcon, and warehouse and distribution services by winning business with new customers as well as from existing accounts. For a second consecutive quarter, we increased the volume of ocean freight containers that we handled and boosted net revenue per container. Except for comparatively soft demand in certain air markets, this was a strong quarter and our people performed at their highest level."
Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "We grew net revenues ahead of overhead expenses, even as we continue to make important investments in people and systems, such as our integrated order management, quoting, booking, visibility, security, reporting and analytics platform. While we boosted operating efficiency (operating income as a percentage of net revenue) compared to the first quarter, it remained below our target 30%, due again to lower air freight net revenues. Our effective tax rate declined from 25.8% in the second quarter of 2018 to 23.6% in 2019, largely due to the benefit from Foreign-derived intangible income deductions and a state tax refund."
Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.
_______________________
Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.
Non-GAAPmeasure calculated as revenues less directly related operating expenses attributable to the Company's principal services. See reconciliation on the last page of this release.
NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements on the following page of this release.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, August 6, 2019
Financial Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)
(in 000's of US dollars except per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
Revenues
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
$
2,035,579
$
1,957,559
4%
$
4,055,630
$
3,811,821
6%
Net revenues 1
$
661,695
$
642,546
3%
$
1,315,809
$
1,278,384
3%
Operating income
$
192,201
$
183,584
5%
$
379,802
$
376,402
1%
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
$
153,149
$
140,605
9%
$
292,848
$
276,297
6%
Diluted earnings attributable to
shareholders per share
$
0.88
$
0.79
11%
$
1.67
$
1.54
8%
Basic earnings attributable to shareholders
per share
$
0.90
$
0.80
13%
$
1.71
$
1.58
8%
Diluted weighted average shares
outstanding
174,466
178,603
174,953
179,120
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
171,003
174,754
171,425
175,324
1 Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operating expenses attributable to the Company's principal services. See reconciliation on the last page of this release.
The three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include the effect of changing our presentation of certain import services from a net to a gross basis and our revised presentation of destination services, which increased revenues and directly related operating expenses in customs brokerage and other services but did not change net revenues.
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, we repurchased 2.6 million and 3.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $73.03 and $73.47 per share, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, we repurchased 3.1 million and 5.8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $76.22 and $70.92 per share, respectively.
Employee Full-time Equivalents
June 30, 2019
2019
2018
North America
6,893
6,414
Europe
3,439
3,205
North Asia
2,532
2,616
South Asia
1,661
1,604
Middle East, Africa and India
1,550
1,466
Latin America
873
801
Information Systems
922
892
Corporate
379
351
Total
18,249
17,349
Second quarter
year-over-year percentage
increase (decrease) in:
Airfreight
Ocean freight
2019
kilos
FEU
April
(4)%
5%
May
(2)%
-%
June
(7)%
-%
Quarter
(5)%
2%
Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on August 9, 2019 will be considered in management's 8-K "Responses to Selected Questions."
Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain portions of this release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including our ability to extract value from investment in key systems; the impact of the 2017 Tax Act and related interpretations on our effective tax rate; and risk factors and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $13,391 at June 30, 2019 and $15,345 at December 31, 2018
Deferred contract costs
Other
Total current assets
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
$
1,082,650
$
923,735
1,382,070 1,581,530
143,651 159,510
103,089 70,041
2,711,460 2,734,816
Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $465,983 at June 30, 2019 and $446,977 at December 31, 2018
Operating lease right-of-use assets
Goodwill
Deferred federal and state income taxes, net
Other assets, net
Total assets
Liabilities:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
Accrued expenses, primarily salaries and related costs
Contract liabilities
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
Federal, state and foreign income taxes
Total current liabilities
Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, none issued
499,233
377,423
7,927
33,617
17,330
$
3,646,990
$
811,144
217,463
169,055
61,267
19,891
1,278,820
315,776
-
504,105
-
7,927
40,465
27,246
$
3,314,559
$
902,259
215,813
190,343
-
18,424
1,326,839
-
-
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 170,040 shares at June 30, 2019 and 171,582 shares at December 31, 2018
Additional paid-in capital
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Total shareholders' equity
Noncontrolling interest
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
1,701
1,716
12,433
1,896
2,140,935
2,088,707
(104,096
)
(105,481
)
2,050,973
1,986,838
1,421
882
2,052,394
1,987,720
$
3,646,990
$
3,314,559
