Expeditors International of Washington : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

1015 THIRD AVENUE, 12TH FLOOR

8/14/2018

SEATTLE, WA 98104

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

8/14/2018

$35.80

5000

12994.0256

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

$35.80

Stock Options (Right to Buy)

8/14/2018

10/1/2018

5000

10/1/2011

Common Stock

5000

$0

0

(1) Beginning balance of Common Stock beneficially owned includes 425.2381 shares purchased on July 31, 2018 under Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.'s 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

POWELL BRADLEY S
1015 THIRD AVENUE, 12TH FLOOR
SEATTLE, WA 98104
Senior VP - CFO

Brittany Kelly, Stock Plan Administrator, attorney-in-fact

8/15/2018

