EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON (EXPD)

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON (EXPD)
Expeditors International of Washington : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

08/15/2018

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(First)

(Last)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

1015 THIRD AVENUE, 12TH FLOOR

8/14/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SEATTLE, WA 98104

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City) (State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

8/14/2018

$35.80

M

5000

A

(1)

12994.0256

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

$35.80

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Stock Options (Right to Buy)

8/14/2018

M

10/1/2018

5000

10/1/2011

Common Stock

5000

$0

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

0

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Beginning balance of Common Stock beneficially owned includes 425.2381 shares purchased on July 31, 2018 under Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.'s 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

POWELL BRADLEY S

1015 THIRD AVENUE, 12TH FLOOR SEATTLE, WA 98104

Senior VP - CFO

Signatures

Brittany Kelly, Stock Plan Administrator, attorney-in-fact

8/15/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 14:35:04 UTC
