Expeditors International of Washington : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
SECURITIES
1015 THIRD AVENUE, 12TH FLOOR
8/14/2018
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Common Stock
8/14/2018
M
5000
A
12994.0256
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Stock Options (Right to Buy)
8/14/2018
10/1/2018
5000
10/1/2011
Common Stock
5000
0
D
(1) Beginning balance of Common Stock beneficially owned includes 425.2381 shares purchased on July 31, 2018 under Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.'s 2002 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
POWELL BRADLEY S
1015 THIRD AVENUE, 12TH FLOOR SEATTLE, WA 98104
Senior VP - CFO
Brittany Kelly, Stock Plan Administrator, attorney-in-fact
8/15/2018
