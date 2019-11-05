Expeditors International of Washington : Reports Third Quarter 2019 EPS of $0.92 0 11/05/2019 | 08:33am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced third quarter 2019 financial results including the following highlights compared to the same quarter of 2018: Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS 1 ) remained constant at $0.92

) remained constant at $0.92 Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders decreased 2% to $160 million

Operating Income increased 2% to $207 million

Revenues decreased 1% to $2.1 billion

Airfreight tonnage volume decreased 7% and ocean container volume decreased 2% “The third quarter presented challenges that were not unexpected in terms of growth in the global economy and ongoing trade disputes that extend well beyond just the United States and China,” said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We saw volumes drop in our air and ocean products but believe this was consistent with the overall market. In addition to volume changes, we also believe the market experienced corresponding changes in buy/sell rates and we were adept at negotiating in the changing pricing environment. “We’ve always believed that a true global network of offices is critical to achieving success in the supply chain, and that played out as expected with outsized growth in regions where business has transitioned. Further, the trade environment has placed an increased need for products such as customs brokerage, and our results show that we continue to execute well in this area. A broad range of solutions, technology and expertise has never been more important to help mitigate the uncertainty and ambiguity of the current marketplace. “Our focus on providing an extremely high level of service, coupled with deep knowledge and expertise, remains a winning strategy. We can’t execute this strategy without our global team and, as always, we are incredibly thankful for their effort and dedication.” Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, “We again demonstrated strong performance in our customs brokerage, Transcon, ocean forwarding, and order management businesses during the quarter. In addition, we boosted our operating efficiency by paying close attention to costs across our global network.” Mr. Powell also noted that the Company’s effective tax rate was 24.9% in the quarter, compared to 21.8% in the third quarter of 2018. The three-month period ended 2018 benefited from required discrete adjustments as a result of interpretations issued related to the 2017 Tax Act for foreign tax credits earned as a result of withholding taxes paid on repatriated foreign earnings and a state income tax refund that settled during the quarter in 2018. Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions. _______________________ 1Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share. NOTE: See Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements on the following page of this release. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, November 5, 2019 Financial Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) (in 000's of US dollars except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 %

Change 2019 2018 %

Change Revenues $ 2,074,855 $ 2,090,947 (1)% $ 6,130,485 $ 5,902,768 4% Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 1,400,499 $ 1,429,633 (2)% $ 4,140,320 $ 3,963,070 4% Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 467,806 $ 458,160 2% $ 1,403,813 $ 1,360,142 3% Operating income $ 206,550 $ 203,154 2% $ 586,352 $ 579,556 1% Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 160,221 $ 162,692 (2)% $ 453,069 $ 438,989 3% Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 0.92 $ 0.92 —% $ 2.60 $ 2.46 6% Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 0.94 $ 0.94 —% $ 2.65 $ 2.51 6% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 173,483 177,173 174,463 178,447 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 170,415 173,394 171,084 174,675 _____________________ 1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include the effect of changing our presentation of certain import services from a net to a gross basis and our revised presentation of destination services, which increased revenues and directly related operating expenses in customs brokerage and other services but did not change operating income. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we repurchased 0.9 million and 4.1 million shares of common stock at an average price of $69.51 and $72.60 per share, respectively. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, we repurchased 2.0 million and 7.8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $73.47 and $71.58 per share, respectively. Employee Full-time Equivalents

September 30, 2019 2019 2018 North America 6,861 6,635 Europe 3,427 3,270 North Asia 2,483 2,655 South Asia 1,674 1,640 Middle East, Africa and India 1,565 1,478 Latin America 860 831 Information Systems 939 904 Corporate 383 351 Total 18,192 17,764 Third quarter year-over-year

percentage increase (decrease) in: Airfreight

kilos Ocean freight

FEU 2019 July (5)% 2% August (9)% (1)% September (9)% (7)% Quarter (7)% (2)% ___________________ Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on November 8, 2019 will be considered in management's 8-K “Responses to Selected Questions.” Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements: Certain portions of this release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including our ability to maintain a differentiated, knowledgeable workforce; the impact of the 2017 Tax Act and related interpretations on our effective tax rate; and risk factors and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,215,970 $ 923,735 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $11,853 at September 30, 2019 and $15,345 at December 31, 2018 1,319,032 1,581,530 Deferred contract costs 130,690 159,510 Other 103,521 70,041 Total current assets 2,769,213 2,734,816 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $468,059 at September 30, 2019 and $446,977 at December 31, 2018 494,153 504,105 Operating lease right-of-use assets 374,231 — Goodwill 7,927 7,927 Deferred federal and state income taxes, net 44,351 40,465 Other assets, net 16,578 27,246 Total assets $ 3,706,453 $ 3,314,559 Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 744,002 $ 902,259 Accrued expenses, primarily salaries and related costs 207,752 215,813 Contract liabilities 152,717 190,343 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 61,842 — Federal, state and foreign income taxes 17,273 18,424 Total current liabilities 1,183,586 1,326,839 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 313,580 — Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding: 170,243 shares at September 30, 2019 and 171,582 shares at December 31, 2018 1,702 1,716 Additional paid-in capital 23,301 1,896 Retained earnings 2,301,156 2,088,707 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (118,774 ) (105,481 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,207,385 1,986,838 Noncontrolling interest 1,902 882 Total equity 2,209,287 1,987,720 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,706,453 $ 3,314,559 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Airfreight services $ 715,450 $ 833,338 $ 2,171,928 $ 2,366,326 Ocean freight and ocean services 585,374 585,810 1,697,824 1,636,701 Customs brokerage and other services 774,031 671,799 2,260,733 1,899,741 Total revenues 2,074,855 2,090,947 6,130,485 5,902,768 Operating Expenses: Airfreight services 522,868 620,554 1,574,717 1,727,383 Ocean freight and ocean services 424,215 435,313 1,234,845 1,199,887 Customs brokerage and other services 453,416 373,766 1,330,758 1,035,800 Salaries and related 356,331 351,577 1,069,592 1,042,420 Rent and occupancy 41,987 38,202 124,407 113,186 Depreciation and amortization 12,386 13,335 38,456 40,833 Selling and promotion 10,133 10,632 32,852 32,385 Other 46,969 44,414 138,506 131,318 Total operating expenses 1,868,305 1,887,793 5,544,133 5,323,212 Operating income 206,550 203,154 586,352 579,556 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 5,501 4,704 18,123 14,171 Other, net 1,895 566 5,822 2,357 Other income (expense), net 7,396 5,270 23,945 16,528 Earnings before income taxes 213,946 208,424 610,297 596,084 Income tax expense 53,319 45,357 156,029 155,871 Net earnings 160,627 163,067 454,268 440,213 Less net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest 406 375 1,199 1,224 Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 160,221 $ 162,692 $ 453,069 $ 438,989 Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 0.92 $ 0.92 $ 2.60 $ 2.46 Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 2.65 $ 2.51 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 173,483 177,173 174,463 178,447 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 170,415 173,394 171,084 174,675 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 160,627 $ 163,067 $ 454,268 $ 440,213 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Provisions for losses on accounts receivable 757 1,969 453 2,232 Deferred income tax benefit (5,822 ) (23,610 ) (17 ) (17,522 ) Stock compensation expense 12,155 13,902 49,361 43,171 Depreciation and amortization 12,386 13,335 38,456 40,833 Other, net 652 666 812 770 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 43,885 (210,092 ) 246,175 (156,321 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (58,816 ) 115,629 (141,199 ) 127,860 Decrease (increase) in deferred contract costs 10,301 (34,623 ) 28,550 (51,235 ) (Decrease) increase in contract liabilities (13,211 ) 36,256 (36,933 ) 49,149 (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable, net (671 ) 9,292 (33,284 ) (9,258 ) (Decrease) increase in other, net (744 ) 930 47 862 Net cash from operating activities 161,499 86,721 606,689 470,754 Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (15,521 ) (11,733 ) (37,943 ) (37,642 ) Other, net 232 1,109 1,525 (886 ) Net cash from investing activities (15,289 ) (10,624 ) (36,418 ) (38,528 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 60,713 47,806 120,190 169,566 Repurchases of common stock (61,999 ) (147,828 ) (296,922 ) (555,760 ) Dividends Paid — — (85,184 ) (79,180 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards — — (6,674 ) (3,215 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest — (633 ) — (633 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — (613 ) — (613 ) Net cash from financing activities (1,286 ) (101,268 ) (268,590 ) (469,835 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (11,604 ) (5,071 ) (9,446 ) (22,878 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 133,320 (30,242 ) 292,235 (60,487 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,082,650 1,020,854 923,735 1,051,099 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,215,970 $ 990,612 $ 1,215,970 $ 990,612 Taxes Paid: Income taxes $ 61,201 $ 59,313 $ 196,169 $ 183,444 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Business Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) UNITED STATES OTHER NORTH AMERICA LATIN AMERICA NORTH ASIA SOUTH ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA AND INDIA ELIMI-

NATIONS CONSOLI-

DATED For the three months ended September 30, 2019: Revenues1 $ 692,229 88,088 38,341 624,351 196,569 320,769 115,397 (889 ) 2,074,855 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 389,254 51,420 22,990 489,195 145,345 221,149 81,592 (446 ) 1,400,499 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 210,767 25,731 14,547 70,410 32,482 86,156 28,151 (438 ) 467,806 Operating income $ 92,208 10,937 804 64,746 18,742 13,464 5,654 (5 ) 206,550 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,059,345 128,336 72,029 489,322 164,976 563,289 226,657 2,499 3,706,453 Capital expenditures $ 7,644 513 833 523 631 5,119 258 — 15,521 Equity $ 1,578,682 60,526 27,217 216,061 77,733 169,450 111,355 (31,737 ) 2,209,287 For the three months ended September 30, 2018: Revenues1 $ 629,043 92,875 43,443 748,589 205,392 327,212 118,047 (73,654 ) 2,090,947 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 345,236 58,464 27,635 601,699 158,226 227,418 83,992 (73,037 ) 1,429,633 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 204,240 23,935 13,399 74,067 31,623 84,136 27,384 (624 ) 458,160 Operating income $ 79,567 10,476 2,409 72,823 15,543 15,658 6,671 7 203,154 Identifiable assets at period end $ 1,694,556 174,402 53,322 540,465 156,887 508,855 212,817 (6,504 ) 3,334,800 Capital expenditures $ 6,889 301 227 1,280 910 751 1,375 — 11,733 Equity $ 1,334,952 66,399 25,663 197,939 86,048 157,973 119,718 (31,360 ) 1,957,332 UNITED STATES OTHER NORTH AMERICA LATIN AMERICA NORTH ASIA SOUTH ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA AND INDIA ELIMI-

NATIONS CONSOLI-

DATED For the nine months ended September 30, 2019: Revenues1 $ 2,033,088 265,035 111,277 1,879,155 555,128 952,790 336,383 (2,371 ) 6,130,485 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 1,142,701 157,997 64,149 1,475,395 407,642 657,720 236,184 (1,468 ) 4,140,320 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 636,243 76,283 41,342 208,781 97,324 258,339 86,385 (884 ) 1,403,813 Operating income $ 254,144 30,755 5,786 194,979 50,162 36,731 13,814 (19 ) 586,352 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,059,345 128,336 72,029 489,322 164,976 563,289 226,657 2,499 3,706,453 Capital expenditures $ 23,544 1,509 1,071 1,167 1,235 8,015 1,402 — 37,943 Equity $ 1,578,682 60,526 27,217 216,061 77,733 169,450 111,355 (31,737 ) 2,209,287 For the nine months ended

September 30, 2018: Revenues1 $ 1,790,869 257,206 122,170 2,065,405 560,070 977,967 342,589 (213,508 ) 5,902,768 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses2 $ 957,997 157,599 75,694 1,640,724 423,612 677,167 242,208 (211,931 ) 3,963,070 Salaries and other operating expenses3 $ 620,029 70,036 38,996 211,576 92,409 248,906 79,782 (1,592 ) 1,360,142 Operating income $ 212,843 29,571 7,480 213,105 44,049 51,894 20,599 15 579,556 Identifiable assets at period end $ 1,694,556 174,402 53,322 540,465 156,887 508,855 212,817 (6,504 ) 3,334,800 Capital expenditures $ 16,092 4,020 899 2,623 1,934 9,167 2,907 — 37,642 Equity $ 1,334,952 66,399 25,663 197,939 86,048 157,973 119,718 (31,360 ) 1,957,332 1In 2019, the Company revised its process to record the transfer, between its geographic operating segments, of revenues and the directly related cost of transportation expenses for freight service transactions between Company origin and destination locations. This change better aligns revenue reporting with the location where the services are performed, as well as the transactional reporting being developed as part of the Company’s new accounting systems and processes. Prior year segment revenues have not been revised. The change in presentation had no impact on consolidated or segment operating income. The 2019 results also include the effect of changing the presentation of certain import services from a net to a gross basis, which increased segment revenues and directly related operating expenses but did not change operating income. The impact of these changes on reported segment revenues was immaterial and prior year segment revenues have not been revised. 2Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. 3Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005348/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL O 08:39a EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08:33a EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Reports Third Quarter 2019 EPS of $0.92 BU 10/31 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : quaterly earnings release 09/13 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : North Signal Capital and Westport Capital.. PR 09/06 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Report CO 09/04 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Report CO 08/07 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of F.. AQ 08/07 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Description Current report filing PU 08/06 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGT : Results of Operations and Financial Condi.. AQ 08/06 EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ