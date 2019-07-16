Log in
Experian    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN

(EXPN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/15 11:35:12 am
2418 GBp   +1.81%
EXPERIAN : Trading update, First quarter
PU
02:26aEXPERIAN : 1Q Trading in Line With Views; Backs Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook
DJ
07/05EXPERIAN : Second Interim Dividend
PU
News 
Experian : 1Q Trading in Line With Views; Backs Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

Experian : 1Q Trading in Line With Views; Backs Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

07/16/2019

By Carlo Martuscelli

Experian PLC (EXPN.LN) said Tuesday that trading in the first quarter was in line with expectations, and it backed its full-year guidance.

The credit reference agency said total revenue grew 7% at constant-currency for the three months ended June 30. On an organic basis, revenue rose 6%.

In North America, organic revenue rose 8% while total revenue growth was 9%, driven by the contribution from its recent acquisition of AllClear ID.

EMEA and Asia Pacific posted 6% revenue growth at constant currency during the quarter, while organic revenue fell by 1%. The acquisition of Compuscan accounted for the difference, helping to offset the decline in organic topline earnings.

In the U.K. and Ireland organic revenue growth at constant currency was flat, as strong performance in its data division was offset from the decisioning unit, while consumer services returned to growth, with organic revenue up 1%.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

