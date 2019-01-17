Log in
Experian    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN (EXPN)
01/17 03:00:54 am
1903.25 GBp   +1.53%
01/11EXPERIAN PLC : quaterly sales release
2018EXPERIAN PLC : annual earnings release
2018Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
RE
Experian : 3Q Organic Revenue Grew 9%

01/17/2019 | 02:39am EST

By Oliver Griffin

Experian PLC (EXPN.LN) on Thursday reported organic revenue growth of 9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and said it backed its full-year guidance.

The credit-checking company said its North American business saw the highest levels of growth, with organic revenue up 12%, driven by performance across its divisions.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Experian said total revenue growth at actual exchange rates was 5%. At constant exchange rates, total revenue growth in the quarter was 9%.

Experian said it continues to expect a 5% hit from foreign exchange to its benchmark earnings before interest and taxes for the year ending March 31.

Chief Executive Brian Cassin said the company's performance in the quarter reflected the success of its strategy to deliver products at scale across geographies.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin 

 -0-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-19 0238ET
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 860 M
EBIT 2019 1 298 M
Net income 2019 830 M
Debt 2019 3 419 M
Yield 2019 1,90%
P/E ratio 2019 26,62
P/E ratio 2020 23,63
EV / Sales 2019 5,22x
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
Capitalization 21 934 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Kerry L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry J. Libenson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN-1.60%21 934
IHS MARKIT6.55%19 570
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%9 579
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%3 297
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC7.63%1 809
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC12.69%528
