Experian : 3Q Organic Revenue Grew 9%

Experian PLC (EXPN.LN) on Thursday reported organic revenue growth of 9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and said it backed its full-year guidance.

The credit-checking company said its North American business saw the highest levels of growth, with organic revenue up 12%, driven by performance across its divisions.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, Experian said total revenue growth at actual exchange rates was 5%. At constant exchange rates, total revenue growth in the quarter was 9%.

Experian said it continues to expect a 5% hit from foreign exchange to its benchmark earnings before interest and taxes for the year ending March 31.

Chief Executive Brian Cassin said the company's performance in the quarter reflected the success of its strategy to deliver products at scale across geographies.

