Experian : Abandons ClearScore Acquisition

By Adam Clark

Experian PLC (EXPN.LN) has abandoned its planned acquisition of U.K. credit-data rival ClearScore due to competition concerns.

Experian said Wednesday it doesn't believe the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority will approve the proposed 275 million-pound ($363 million) acquisition on satisfactory terms.

In November, the CMA said it had provisionally found that the combination of the two largest credit-checking firms in the U.K. would substantially reduce the pressure to develop innovative offers and make service improvements.

The CMA had been due to deliver its final report in March.

