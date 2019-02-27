Log in
02/27 03:03:41 am
1999.5 GBp   -0.47%
Experian : Abandons ClearScore Acquisition

02/27/2019 | 02:47am EST

By Adam Clark

Experian PLC (EXPN.LN) has abandoned its planned acquisition of U.K. credit-data rival ClearScore due to competition concerns.

Experian said Wednesday it doesn't believe the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority will approve the proposed 275 million-pound ($363 million) acquisition on satisfactory terms.

In November, the CMA said it had provisionally found that the combination of the two largest credit-checking firms in the U.K. would substantially reduce the pressure to develop innovative offers and make service improvements.

The CMA had been due to deliver its final report in March.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

