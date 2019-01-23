Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Experian    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN (EXPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/23 11:30:00 am
1952.5 GBp   +0.39%
11:04aEXPERIAN : Additional Listing
PU
11:04aEXPERIAN : uncovers the state of the nation's business credit scores
PU
01/17EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Drop As SocGen Warns On Q4 Revenues
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Experian : Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 11:04am EST

Experian plc

Additional Listing

23 January 2019 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 100,000 ordinary shares of US 10 cents each to be admitted to the Official List.

The shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 25 January 2019.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Experian UK Tax-Qualified Sharesave Plan.

When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Contact:

Experian

Ronan Hanna

Deputy Company Secretary

+353 (0) 1 846 9128

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 16:03:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPERIAN
11:04aEXPERIAN : Additional Listing
PU
11:04aEXPERIAN : uncovers the state of the nation's business credit scores
PU
01/17EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Drop As SocGen Warns On Q4 Revenues
DJ
01/17LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Tracks Global Stocks Lower; AB Foods, Sage Buck Loss..
DJ
01/17EXPERIAN : Trading update, third quarter
PU
01/17EXPERIAN : 3Q Organic Revenue Grew 9%
DJ
01/11EXPERIAN : First interim dividend
PU
01/11EXPERIAN PLC : quaterly sales release
01/09EXPERIAN : 's CrossCore™ Continues to Receive Global Recognition
PR
01/09EXPERIAN : recognised as a top employer in series of global honours
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 861 M
EBIT 2019 1 298 M
Net income 2019 807 M
Debt 2019 3 385 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 28,09
P/E ratio 2020 24,93
EV / Sales 2019 5,39x
EV / Sales 2020 4,94x
Capitalization 22 815 M
Chart EXPERIAN
Duration : Period :
Experian Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Kerry L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry J. Libenson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN2.10%22 815
IHS MARKIT7.36%20 464
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%9 710
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%3 311
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC10.92%1 811
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC-1.78%470
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.