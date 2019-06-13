Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Experian    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN

(EXPN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Experian : Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 04:34am EDT

Experian plc

Additional Listing

13 June 2019 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 80,000 ordinary shares of US 10 cents each to be admitted to the Official List.

The shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 17 June 2019.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Experian UK Tax-Qualified Sharesave Plan.

When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Contact:

Experian

Ronan Hanna

Deputy Company Secretary

+353 (0) 1 846 9128

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPERIAN
04:34aEXPERIAN : Additional Listing
PU
06/12EXPERIAN : ‘What's Taking So Long?' 51% of Customers Are Fed-up with Lengt..
BU
06/11EXPERIAN : ‘What's taking so long?' 51% customers are fed-up with lengthy ..
PU
06/07EXPERIAN : Elections for second interim dividend
PU
06/06EXPERIAN : With higher loan amounts, prime consumers continue to opt...
PU
06/06EXPERIAN : With higher loan amounts, prime consumers continue to opt for used ve..
PR
05/29EXPERIAN : names banking veteran Mike Rogers as new chairman
RE
05/29Experian Nominates Nonexecutive Director as Next Chairman
DJ
05/29EXPERIAN : Appointment of Chairman
PU
05/20EXPERIAN : latest State of Credit report examines consumer credit s...
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 5 217 M
EBIT 2020 1 393 M
Net income 2020 873 M
Debt 2020 3 247 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 31,32
P/E ratio 2021 28,31
EV / Sales 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,49x
Capitalization 27 843 M
Chart EXPERIAN
Duration : Period :
Experian Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 29,2 $
Spread / Average Target -4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Kerry L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry J. Libenson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN25.83%27 598
S&P GLOBAL INC31.93%52 433
RELX17.10%45 687
MOODY'S CORPORATION36.26%34 319
THOMSON REUTERS CORP31.82%31 939
IHS MARKIT23.93%23 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About