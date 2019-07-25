Experian : Additional Listing

Experian plc

Additional Listing

25 July 2019 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 80,000 ordinary shares of US 10 cents each to be admitted to the Official List.

The shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 29 July 2019.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Experian Tax-Qualified Employee Purchase Plan (North America).

When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

