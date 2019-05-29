Experian : Appointment of Chairman

Experian plc

Appointment of Chairman

29 May 2019 - Experian, the global information services company, today announces the appointment of Mike Rogers, an independent non-executive director of the Company, as Chairman of Experian plc, effective from the conclusion of the Company's AGM on 24 July 2019.

Mike will succeed Don Robert who, as previously announced on 14 December 2018, had notified the Company of his intention to step down as Chairman and as a Director.

Mike joined the Experian Board in July 2017 and has successfully chaired the Remuneration Committee since July 2018. He is currently a non-executive director of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, where he chairs the Group Sustainable Banking Committee and sits on the Group Performance and Remuneration Committee. He is the non-executive Chairman of Aegon UK, a life insurance, pensions and asset management subsidiary of Aegon N.V. Mike was the Chief Executive Officer of LV= Group, which grew significantly and was successfully rebranded and transformed under his tenure, from 2006 until 2016. Before that, he spent 20 years at Barclays, latterly leading its UK Retail Banking business.

The Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee undertook an extensive and robust search process, using external consultants, to identify the best possible candidate for the role of Chairman. The process included the identification of key criteria required for the role of Chairman, followed by the detailed assessment of a broad and diverse range of external and internal candidates. The Committee concluded that Mike Rogers was the outstanding candidate and recommended his appointment to the Board.

Don Robert said: 'I am delighted Mike has been chosen to succeed me as Chairman. Experian has made tremendous progress in recent years through investments to take advantage of technological transformation and expansion in its addressable markets. The recent results showed a year of considerable progress, with ground-breaking new propositions and growth broadly spread across several geographies, and this gives me great confidence in Experian's future. I wish Mike every success as he sets out to lead the Experian Board at this exciting time.'

Experian plc's Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director, George Rose, who, as Chairman of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, led the planned succession process, said: 'Mike has deep financial and regulatory experience at leading organisations, and the Board believes he is the right cultural fit to lead the Experian Board, and has strong credibility within the business and with key stakeholders. We ran a thorough process to ensure we identified the very best candidate to lead Experian, and Mike is the unanimous choice of the Committee and the Board.'

Mike Rogers said: 'I am honoured to have been appointed as Experian's Chairman. Experian is a great global business with a clear growth strategy, high-performing culture and excellent workforce. Don has done an outstanding job as Chairman over the last five years, and previously as Chief Executive Officer, and I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team on the opportunities ahead as we successfully advance our strategic agenda and address new markets.'

Going forward, Mike will chair the Board's Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, and George Rose has been appointed as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, both with effect from the conclusion of the AGM on 24 July 2019. Mike will remain a member of the Remuneration Committee.

No disclosure obligations arise under paragraphs (1) to (6) of LR 9.6.13 R of the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rules in respect of this appointment.

