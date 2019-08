By Ian Walker

ACQUIRER: Experian PLC (EXPN.LN)

TARGET: Look Who's Charging Pty., a provider of transaction technology to banks in Australia. It enables card and bank statement transactions to be categorized and displayed in an easy-to-understand way.

PRICE: Undisclosed.

QUOTATION: "Acquisition represents another step in using our advanced data and analytics expertise to remove complexity from the lending process and to access new growth opportunities."

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com