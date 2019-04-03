Experian : FinTech Breakthrough names Experian Ascend “Best Overall Analytics ...

Experian's Ascend Analytical Sandbox recognized in prestigious international 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program

Costa Mesa, Calif., April 3, 2019 - Experian® today announced that its Ascend Analytical Sandbox has been selected as winner of the 'Best Overall Analytics Platform' award by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market.

The first product built on Experian Ascend Technology Platform, Ascend Analytical Sandbox is a hybrid-cloud analytics environment that gives users instant access to near real-time customer credit data, as well as commercial data, rental data and other alternative data sources. In addition to thousands of scores and attributes, Ascend Analytical Sandbox offers users industry-standard analytics and data visualization tools like SAS, RStudio, Python, Hue and Tableau, all backed by a network of industry and support experts to drive the most answers and value out of their data and analytics.

'We're firmly in the era of data empowerment, but many fintech startups and even larger companies are struggling to find robust and reliable data and analytics platforms that provide them with the insights needed to confidently build products and scale their businesses,' said James Johnson, managing director at FinTech Breakthrough. 'Experian's Ascend Analytical Sandbox provides fintechs with insight into 17-plus years of full-file historical tradeline data, delivering a comprehensive analytics solution with powerful insights for benchmarking, data visualization, reporting, risk modeling, score migration, market entry and more.'

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the fintech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech and InsurTech. The 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Award program received more than 3,500 nominations from across the globe.

'We're thrilled to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough for the second year in a row, and that our Ascend Analytical Sandbox has been honored as the best overall analytics platform in 2019,' said Vijay Mehta, chief innovation officer at Experian. 'We understand the challenges fintechs face - staying ahead of constantly changing market conditions and customer demands. Ascend Analytical Sandbox is the answer, giving financial institutions the fastest access to the freshest data so they can get the most out of their analytics and engage their customers with the best decisions.'

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

