Experian : First interim dividend

Experian plc

First interim dividend - exchange rate and Irish dividend withholding tax

11 January 2019 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that, further to the announcement on 13 November 2018 of a first interim dividend of 14.0 US cents per ordinary share payable on 1 February 2019 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 4 January 2019, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to sterling pounds, for those shareholders who did not elect by 4 January 2019 to receive payment in US dollars, will be £1 = $1.28225. Accordingly, the sterling amount of dividend payable on 1 February 2019 to such shareholders will be approximately 10.91830 pence per share.

Shareholders who did not elect to receive UK sourced dividends through the income access share arrangements are reminded that, as previously advised, their dividends will be subject to Irish dividend withholding tax unless the Company's Registrars are in possession of a valid exemption form. As previously advised, the final date for submission of elections to receive UK sourced dividends via the income access share arrangements was 4 January 2019. In the absence of any such elections, previous elections or deemed elections will remain in force.

Contact:

Experian