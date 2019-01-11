Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Experian    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN (EXPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 11:35:20 am
1912.5 GBp   --.--%
09:15aEXPERIAN PLC : quaterly sales release
2018EXPERIAN PLC : annual earnings release
2018Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Experian : First interim dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 01:09pm EST

Experian plc

First interim dividend - exchange rate and Irish dividend withholding tax

11 January 2019 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that, further to the announcement on 13 November 2018 of a first interim dividend of 14.0 US cents per ordinary share payable on 1 February 2019 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 4 January 2019, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to sterling pounds, for those shareholders who did not elect by 4 January 2019 to receive payment in US dollars, will be £1 = $1.28225. Accordingly, the sterling amount of dividend payable on 1 February 2019 to such shareholders will be approximately 10.91830 pence per share.

Shareholders who did not elect to receive UK sourced dividends through the income access share arrangements are reminded that, as previously advised, their dividends will be subject to Irish dividend withholding tax unless the Company's Registrars are in possession of a valid exemption form. As previously advised, the final date for submission of elections to receive UK sourced dividends via the income access share arrangements was 4 January 2019. In the absence of any such elections, previous elections or deemed elections will remain in force.

Contact:

Experian

Ronan Hanna

Deputy Company Secretary

+353 (0) 1 846 9128

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 18:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPERIAN
01:09pEXPERIAN : First interim dividend
PU
09:15aEXPERIAN PLC : quaterly sales release
01/09EXPERIAN : 's CrossCore™ Continues to Receive Global Recognition
PR
01/09EXPERIAN : recognised as a top employer in series of global honours
PR
01/08EXPERIAN : Health and Change Healthcare Partner to Deliver Identity M...
PU
01/03EXPERIAN : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/02EXPERIAN : Share repurchase programme - Correction
PU
01/01Equifax Is Back in Washington's Crosshairs
DJ
2018EXPERIAN : Share repurchase programme
PU
2018EXPERIAN : Consumers Now Have Opportunity to Raise Credit Scores Instantly by ....
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 860 M
EBIT 2019 1 298 M
Net income 2019 830 M
Debt 2019 3 419 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 26,88
P/E ratio 2020 23,86
EV / Sales 2019 5,28x
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
Capitalization 22 257 M
Chart EXPERIAN
Duration : Period :
Experian Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Kerry L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry J. Libenson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN0.39%22 000
IHS MARKIT4.00%19 555
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%9 687
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%3 273
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC7.28%1 695
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC9.69%522
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.