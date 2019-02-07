Experian : Kantara Initiative approves Experian's CrossCore® platform for conformance with NIST 800-63-3 IAL2

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote identity proofing is recognized as a top priority for many public sector and health institutions, and these organizations need access to effective solutions. As such, Experian® announced today that Kantara Initiative has recognized Experian's CrossCore® platform – specifically its document verification solution – for its conformance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication Digital Identity Guidelines 800-63-3 for Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2). Kantara's approval for grant of Trust reinforces Experian's commitment to providing public sector institutions with advanced technology and capabilities to identify legitimate customers and detect fraudulent behavior more accurately.

Kantara is the only Trust Framework Provider offering third-party conformity assessment and Trust Mark grant approval of NIST's 800-63-3 Guidelines.

"We believe robust data, innovative technology and advanced analytics are the core components organizations need to effectively identify legitimate, well-intended customers while still addressing the growing fraud concern," said Steve Platt, Experian's group president of Decision Analytics and Data Quality. "By certifying our products and our partners in accordance with NIST guidelines, we can help the public sector and health institutions accurately authenticate identities while maintaining a positive customer experience."

Delivered through its CrossCore platform, Experian's document verification solution combines the power of Acuant's AssureID with Experian's Precise ID®. Integrating the two solutions lets both organizations leverage machine learning and facial recognition technology to accurately identify individuals using photo-based government identification like a driver's license or passport.

Through this integration, public sector and health institutions can benefit from more than 50 unique security tests to detect fraudulent versions of government identification and analyze attributes against the industry's largest identity document library. The ability to authenticate these documents remotely also brings real-time verification to fruition and minimizes the effort required from individuals to verify their identities in person.

"Conformance to the NIST guidelines serves as a good barometer for public sector, finance, health and telco institutions searching for solutions and capabilities that can improve their authentication and fraud prevention strategies," said Colin Wallis, Kantara Initiative's executive director. "Experian's Trust Mark grant is the perfect start to 2019 where Kantara marks its 10th anniversary as the world's premier Trust Framework Provider for consumer digital identity to the US Federal government and aligned sectors."

For more information on Experian's CrossCore platform, visit http://www.experian.com/decision-analytics/identity-proofing.html.

About Kantara Initiative

The Kantara Initiative is the leading global consortium improving trustworthy use of identity and personal data through innovation, standardization and good practice. Kantara provides real-world innovation through its development of specifications, applied R&D and conformity assessment programs for the digital identity and personal data ecosystems. Beyond its coveted eID-assisting Identity Assurance Trust Mark and specifications for User Managed Access, and the privacy enabling Consent Receipt, Kantara Initiative connects a global, open, and transparent leadership community, including Athenahealth, Digi.me, Experian, ForgeRock, the Internet Society and Telus. More information is available at https://kantarainitiative.org/.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at http://www.experianplc.com/ or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

