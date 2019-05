By Carlo Martuscelli



Experian said Wednesday that it has appointed its Nonexecutive Director Mike Rogers as its next chairman, effective from July 24.

Mr. Rogers will succeed Don Robert, who had previously announced his intention to step down from his role. His successor joined the board in July 27, and currently also serves as a nonexecutive director for the Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

