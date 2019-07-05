Experian : Second Interim Dividend

Experian plc

Exchange Rate and Irish Dividend Withholding Tax for the Second Interim Dividend in respect of the Year Ended 31 March 2019

5 July 2019 - Experian plc, the global information services company, announced on 15 May 2019 a second interim dividend of 32.5 US cents per ordinary share payable on 26 July 2019 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 28 June 2019. The Company now announces that the £/$ exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to sterling pounds, for those shareholders who did not elect by 28 June 2019 to receive payment in US dollars, will be £1 = $1.2508. Accordingly, the sterling amount of dividend payable on 26 July 2019 to such shareholders will be approximately 25.9834 pence per share.

Shareholders who did not elect to receive UK sourced dividends through the income access share arrangements are reminded that, as previously advised, their dividends will be subject to Irish dividend withholding tax unless the Company's Registrars are in possession of a valid exemption form. As previously advised, the final date for submission of elections to receive UK sourced dividends via the income access share arrangements was 28 June 2019. In the absence of any such elections, previous elections or deemed elections will remain in force.

Experian

Ronan Hanna Deputy Company Secretary +353 (0) 1 846 9128

