EXPERIAN

(EXPN)
Experian : Second Interim Dividend

07/05/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

Experian plc

Exchange Rate and Irish Dividend Withholding Tax for the Second Interim Dividend in respect of the Year Ended 31 March 2019

5 July 2019 - Experian plc, the global information services company, announced on 15 May 2019 a second interim dividend of 32.5 US cents per ordinary share payable on 26 July 2019 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 28 June 2019. The Company now announces that the £/$ exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to sterling pounds, for those shareholders who did not elect by 28 June 2019 to receive payment in US dollars, will be £1 = $1.2508. Accordingly, the sterling amount of dividend payable on 26 July 2019 to such shareholders will be approximately 25.9834 pence per share.

Shareholders who did not elect to receive UK sourced dividends through the income access share arrangements are reminded that, as previously advised, their dividends will be subject to Irish dividend withholding tax unless the Company's Registrars are in possession of a valid exemption form. As previously advised, the final date for submission of elections to receive UK sourced dividends via the income access share arrangements was 28 June 2019. In the absence of any such elections, previous elections or deemed elections will remain in force.

Contact:

Experian

Ronan Hanna

Deputy Company Secretary

+353 (0) 1 846 9128

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.comor visit our global content hub at our global news blogfor the latest news and insights from the Group.

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 17:07:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
