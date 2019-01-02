Log in
Experian : Share repurchase programme - Correction

01/02/2019 | 12:09pm CET

Experian plc

This is a correction for a previous announcement (RNS 8496L - released on 31 December 2018). It corrects the date of the Company's Q3 FY19 Trading Update.

Share repurchase programme

31 December 2018- Experian plc (the 'Company'), the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that, in continuation of the US$400 million share repurchase programme announced by the Company on 17 May 2018, it has entered into an irrevocable and non-discretionary arrangement with its broker, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, to purchase on its behalf and within certain pre-set parameters, ordinary shares of 10 US cents each in the Company during the Company's closed period commencing on 1 January 2019 up to and including the day prior to the release of the Company's Q3 FY19 Trading Update on 17 January 2019.

The shares purchased will be cancelled.

This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the UK Listing Authority Listing Rules and the Company's general authority to repurchase shares conferred by the Company's shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on 18 July 2018. The purpose of the share repurchase programme is to continue to allocate surplus cash to reduce the capital of the Company, in line with the Group's capital framework.

Contact:

Experian

Ronan Hanna

Deputy Company Secretary

+353 (0) 1 846 9128

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.comor visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 11:08:04 UTC
