Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Experian    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN

(EXPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/27 03:05:19 am
1999.5 GBp   -0.47%
02:47aEXPERIAN : Abandons ClearScore Acquisition
DJ
02:31aEXPERIAN : ClearScore scrap merger plans
RE
02:22aEXPERIAN : Update on proposed ClearScore acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Experian : Update on proposed ClearScore acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 02:22am EST

news release

Update on proposed ClearScore acquisition

27 January 2019 - Further to the Provisional Findings published by the UK Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') on 28 November 2018 and taking into account subsequent interaction with the CMA, Experian does not believe that the CMA will approve the proposed acquisition of ClearScore on satisfactory terms, despite the dynamism and competitive nature of the market, and the customer benefits arising from the proposed transaction. Experian and ClearScore's shareholders have therefore taken the decision to abandon the proposed transaction.

Our goal is to help more consumers with their finances by providing greater choice and convenience to them to access personal finance products at the best prices. Over the next year we plan to bring exciting new innovations to market which will help consumers address their needs across their financial lives, while also investing in new areas to further broaden our offering.

Experian

Nadia Ridout-Jamieson Investor queries +44 (0)20 3042 4215

Gerry Tschopp Media queries +1 714 830 7756

Finsbury

Rollo Head +44 (0)20 7251 3801

Jenny Davey

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisationsto prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.comor visit our global content hub at our global news blogfor the latest news and insights from the Group.

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 07:18:27 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPERIAN
02:47aEXPERIAN : Abandons ClearScore Acquisition
DJ
02:31aEXPERIAN : ClearScore scrap merger plans
RE
02:22aEXPERIAN : Update on proposed ClearScore acquisition
PU
02:17aExperian plc Update on proposed ClearScore acquisition
DJ
02/26Credit reporting agencies face pressure from skeptical U.S. Congress
RE
02/20EXPERIAN : Additional Listing
PU
02/12EXPERIAN : Boardroom efforts to make customer experience a priority being hamp....
PU
02/12EXPERIAN : “Control issues” see businesses struggling to realise dat..
PU
02/11Business Credit Report and Financing App Nav Raises $44.8 Million Series C Ro..
DJ
02/07EXPERIAN : Kantara Initiative approves Experian's CrossCore® platform for con...
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 860 M
EBIT 2019 1 296 M
Net income 2019 808 M
Debt 2019 3 386 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 29,67
P/E ratio 2020 26,34
EV / Sales 2019 5,62x
EV / Sales 2020 5,16x
Capitalization 23 941 M
Chart EXPERIAN
Duration : Period :
Experian Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 26,7 $
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Kerry L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry J. Libenson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN5.46%23 941
IHS MARKIT10.46%21 104
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%12 990
HITHINK FLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO LTD--.--%5 500
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC10.92%1 842
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC15.04%567
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.