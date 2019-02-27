Experian : Update on proposed ClearScore acquisition

news release

Update on proposed ClearScore acquisition

27 January 2019 - Further to the Provisional Findings published by the UK Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') on 28 November 2018 and taking into account subsequent interaction with the CMA, Experian does not believe that the CMA will approve the proposed acquisition of ClearScore on satisfactory terms, despite the dynamism and competitive nature of the market, and the customer benefits arising from the proposed transaction. Experian and ClearScore's shareholders have therefore taken the decision to abandon the proposed transaction.

Our goal is to help more consumers with their finances by providing greater choice and convenience to them to access personal finance products at the best prices. Over the next year we plan to bring exciting new innovations to market which will help consumers address their needs across their financial lives, while also investing in new areas to further broaden our offering.

Nadia Ridout-Jamieson Investor queries +44 (0)20 3042 4215

Gerry Tschopp Media queries +1 714 830 7756

Rollo Head +44 (0)20 7251 3801

Jenny Davey

