Experian : named among Best Workplaces in financial services and insurance

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian® is proud to announce that Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work have recognized the company as one of the Best Workplaces in the Financial Services & Insurance category. Experian is ranked in the large company category, alongside other industry leaders that have found innovative ways to demonstrate their value and commitment to employees.

To determine the 2019 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback from more than 726,000 employees working in the financial services and insurance industries in the United States. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work for all.

"We're proud to foster a culture of inclusion and continuous innovation," said Craig Boundy, chief executive officer at Experian North America. "We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces as it validates our commitment to embracing a culture where everyone is confident and self-assured while in the workplace."

This past year has been a year of significant progress at Experian due to the evolution of a companywide initiative that aims to provide transparency into the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Progressive policies in areas such as female empowerment, affinity groups, flexible working arrangements and paid parental leave help ensure that employees can flourish and feel a sense of pride in working for Experian.

"We're honored that our employees feel strongly about working for a company that takes our values of inclusion to heart," added Justin Hastings, chief human resources officer at Experian North America. "Our culture of collaboration and inclusion is something to celebrate. The success of our business is because of the great brand we have, which is a direct consequence of those who bring it to life."

Experian has been recognized by a number of high-profile employer awards over the years, including being named the #1 Top Workplace in Orange County, Calif., by the Orange County Register — and for the fifth consecutive year, Forbes magazine has recognized Experian as one of the world's most innovative companies. Most recently, Experian received a perfect score on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

