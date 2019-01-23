Log in
Experian : uncovers the state of the nation's business credit scores

01/23/2019 | 11:04am EST

South West businesses come out on top, with start-up hotspot London ranking the lowest. Government data sharing scheme can help those with a limited financial footprint

UK, 21 January 2019: New research from Experian has revealed businesses in the South West have the strongest average business credit scores in Britain, while London ranks as the lowest.

Organisations in the South West have an average business credit score of 54.7 - up from 53.4 last year. A business with this score is considered a below average financial risk. Postcode areas Hereford (58.09), Exeter (57.75), Taunton (56.60), Truro (56.51), Torquay (56.28) and Plymouth (55.98) all came out highly with the healthiest credit scores.

At the other end of the rankings, eight of the 10 postcode areas with the lowest average Experian business credit scores are in London, posting an average score of 47.2 out of 100. A business with this score is considered an above average financial risk. Investors and lenders view businesses with lower scores as higher risk, so they may find it harder to access growth funding.

The research also found that higher scoring regions correlate with a higher average age of businesses - varying from 8.29 years in London to 9.81 in the South West. More established companies tend to have a more detailed credit history, translating into a more positive credit score. Meanwhile, younger businesses usually score lower.

Matthew Dunn at Experian, said: 'More than 400,000 new start-ups have been established in Britain every year since 2008, yet fewer than half of these businesses survive beyond five years often due to a lack of finance options available to them. Establishing a strong credit history can take time, which not all start-ups have in their favour.

'It's important for owners and directors of early stage companies to understand how they can strengthen their credit history. Paying invoices and filing accounts on time can help fledgling businesses to build their histories, while checking Experian business credit score is a sensible first step.

'The Commercial Credit Data Sharing (CCDS) scheme will also help companies which have a limited financial footprint - by enabling enhanced access to their data, and therefore broadening the credit options available to small businesses.'

As part of the CCDS scheme, nine of the largest banks were mandated by the Treasury to share information they hold on UK SMEs to the three main credit reference agencies, including credit accounts and current account turnover (CATO) data. The scheme will allow a better flow of credit to small businesses who may have been turned down in the past, when the information is combined with existing data sources.

Table 1: Experian business credit scores vs average age of businesses per region

Region

Companies

Average Score

Average Age (years)

South West

177834

54.74

11.42

East Midlands

133912

54.15

11.12

Scotland

122819

53.97

10.90

West Midlands

168581

52.96

11.20

Yorkshire and Humberside

142425

52.72

11.22

South East

359803

52.47

11.21

Wales

64156

52.44

11.03

Eastern

224162

52.36

11.09

North East

51037

52.13

10.41

North West

228254

49.87

10.41

London

525151

47.24

9.97

Table 2: What does your Experian business credit score mean?

Delphi Score

Category

0

Failed company

1

Imminently failing company

2-15

Maximum risk

16-25

High risk

26-50

Above average risk

51-80

Below average risk

81-90

Low risk

91-100

Very low risk

Seven steps to improve your business credit scores:

  1. View your business credit report to understand the positive and negative factors in your history, and plan the best path for progress.
  2. Make a note of suppliers' payment terms and plan payments so they are on time. Poor payment performance can indicate a business struggling to service its debts.
  3. File annual returns and financial accounts on time. Making more information on your business available helps suppliers, utility providers and lenders to understand it and make appropriate decisions.
  4. Avoid County Court Judgments. Should one occur, settle it promptly.
  5. Keep an eye on your personal finances. Directors' personal credit scores can be taken into account for new businesses when little information is available.
  6. Appoint a director with a strong history of running companies and a good credit score to help boost your company's standing.
  7. Check and monitor the credit status of the companies you work with, so you can anticipate any supply chain problems before it affects your business.

- ENDS -

Media Contacts

Joe Green, PR Executive Corporate & B2B, Experian UK&I

T: +44 (0)7812 737 768 | E: joseph.green@experian.com

Georgie Callé, Manager, Weber Shandwick

T: +44 (0) 207 861 0838 / E: Georgina.Calle@webershandwick.com

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Disclaimer

Experian plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 16:03:10 UTC
