Experian : Additional Listing

02/12/2020 | 04:15am EST
Regulatory Story
Additional Listing
Released 09:07 12-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7529C
Experian plc
12 February 2020

Experian plc

Additional Listing

12 February 2020 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 70,000 ordinary shares of US 10 cents each to be admitted to the Official List.

The shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 14 February 2020.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Experian Tax-Qualified Employee Purchase Plan (North America).

When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Contact:

Experian

Ronan Hanna

Deputy Company Secretary


+353 (0) 1 846 9128


Experian plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:13:02 UTC
