Experian : Additional Listing

12 February 2020- Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 70,000 ordinary shares of US 10 cents each to be admitted to the Official List.
The shares are expected to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 14 February 2020.
These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the award of shares pursuant to the Experian Tax-Qualified Employee Purchase Plan (North America).
When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.
Contact:
Experian
Ronan Hanna
Deputy Company Secretary
+353 (0) 1 846 9128
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ALSTTMLTMTMBMAM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.