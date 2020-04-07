Log in
MEDIA ADVISORY: Cash, Credit and COVID-19: Experian Expert Available

04/07/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Experian Consumer Education executive answers your top credit concerns and can provide strategies for managing your credit during the current crisis

Experian:

WHAT:

Experian, the world’s leading information services company, has a credit expert that is available to the media and consumers to address credit topics during COVID-19.

 

Rod Griffin, a Senior Director of Consumer Education and Advocacy, has more than 25 years of experience in educating the public on credit. His role includes working with non-profit and community organizations to provide credit workshops and content to thousands of consumers each year. He also contributes to Ask Experian, the industry’s first online consumer credit advice column. Griffin is frequently quoted by national television, print, radio and online media outlets including the New York Times, Washington Post, CNBC and MSNBC and serves as a member of Business Insider’s Money Council.

 

TOPICS:

  • What consumers can do to protect their credit score during the COVID-19 crisis
  • How the CARES Act helps consumers manage their finances
  • What consumers should do if they’ve been laid off or furloughed
  • How unemployment can (and can’t) affect your credit score
  • Strategies to deal with debt during a pandemic
  • How Experian is working with lenders to provide relief options for consumers
  • What is and isn’t included in credit reports (such as stimulus payments)
  • Credit myths vs. facts
  • Experian’s latest national consumer survey on consumers’ top financial concerns and plans
  • Free resources that can help consumers manage their credit and financial health

CONTACT:

To schedule an interview with Griffin, media can contact Sandra Bernardo at 949-529-7550 or sandra.bernardo@experian.com.

 

RESOURCES:

 

  • Each week Griffin is available to consumers via social media every Wednesday 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET during the Experian Twitter #CreditChat.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.


© Business Wire 2020
