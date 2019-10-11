Expert System S p A : Will Partecipate at AIM Italia Conference, London 2019

Expert System Will Participate at AIM Italia Conference, London 2019

Modena, October 11th 2019

Artificial Intelligence company Expert System today announced that it will participate at AIM Italia Conference 2019 - London, an initiative created by Borsa Italiana to bring together international investors with a group of dynamic and competitive companies listed on the AIM Italia stock exchange.

During the event, which is at its second edition and will be held on October 21st, 2019 (Liverpool Street, 155

Bishopsgate), Stefano Spaggiari, CEO of Expert System, will present the company, explain Expert System's business and its growth plans through one-to-one and group meetings.

Expert System's presentation will be publicly available on the morning of the event on the company website under Investor Relations: Presentations.

This press release is available on the company's website www.expertsystem.com/it and on www.marketstorage.com.

About Expert System

Expert System (EXSY:MIL) is a leader in Artificial Intelligence applied to text. Its flagship Cogito® platform, based on a unique blend of semantic technology and machine learning, helps organizations deploy cognitive automation to accelerate business processes, improve information management and make smarter business decisions. Expert System's solutions have been deployed in media, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications by leading organizations such as Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dow Jones, USA Today, Standard & Poor's, Bloomberg BNA, AXA XL, Bayer, BNP Paribas, Clarivate, Eli Lilly, Generali, IMPF, Lloyd's of London, Sanofi, US Department of Agriculture, US Department of Justice and Zurich Insurance Group.

For more information visit www.expertsystem.com, follow us on Twitter at @Expert_System