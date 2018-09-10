EXPERT SYSTEM: revenues increase more than 50% to  12.9 million in 1H 2018

Expert System S.p.A., having concluded the Board of Directors meeting held today, announces the sales results for the first half of 2018, recording growth of over 50% compared to the first half of 2017 (€ 8.4 million), reaching € 12.9 million in revenues.

"This excellent result is in line with our growth plan", observed Stefano Spaggiari, Expert System CEO, "and confirms that the efforts made in terms of investments, global expansion, and innovation strategies designed for partners and customers allowed us to strengthen our competitive advantage and establish the uniqueness of the Cogito platform worldwide. It is deeply satisfying to see our vision and execution recognized in a market such as Artificial Intelligence, which is increasingly characterized by its extraordinary potential for development."

The revenue growth for the first half of 2018 decidedly amplifies the positive results that had already been posted by Expert System at the end of 2017 (+15.4%). With more than 20 years of experience in the field of Artificial Intelligence technologies, hundreds of active projects in various market sectors, and a global presence with offices in Italy, US, UK, Germany, France, Spain and Canada, Expert System is the largest European Group and one of the few global leaders to be simultaneously among the 8 top vendors in Artificial Intelligence for Text Analytics ("The Forrester Wave™: AI-based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018") and in the top 13 for Insight Search ("Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, 2018").

The final consolidated results will be reported on September 28, 2018, following the approval from the Board of Directors of the Group's Consolidated Half-Yearly Financial Report.