Expert System : Revenues increase more than 50% to  12.9 million in H1 2018

09/10/2018 | 10:02am CEST

EXPERT SYSTEM: revenues increase more than 50% to € 12.9 million in 1H 2018

Modena, 10 September 2018

Expert SystemS.p.A., having concluded the Board of Directors meeting held today, announces the sales results for the first half of 2018, recording growth of over 50% compared to the first half of 2017 (€ 8.4 million), reaching € 12.9 million in revenues.

"This excellent result is in line with our growth plan", observed Stefano Spaggiari, Expert System CEO, "and confirms that the efforts made in terms of investments, global expansion, and innovation strategies designed for partners and customers allowed us to strengthen our competitive advantage and establish the uniqueness of the Cogito® platform worldwide. It is deeply satisfying to see our vision and execution recognized in a market such as Artificial Intelligence, which is increasingly characterized by its extraordinary potential for development."

The revenue growth for the first half of 2018 decidedly amplifies the positive results that had already been posted by Expert System at the end of 2017 (+15.4%). With more than 20 years of experience in the field of Artificial Intelligence technologies, hundreds of active projects in various market sectors, and a global presence with offices in Italy, US, UK, Germany, France, Spain and Canada, Expert System is the largest European Group and one of the few global leaders to be simultaneously among the 8 top vendors in Artificial Intelligence for Text Analytics ("The Forrester Wave™: AI-based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018") and in the top 13 for Insight Search ("Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines,2018").

The final consolidated results will be reported on September 28, 2018, following the approval from the Board of Directors of the Group's Consolidated Half-Yearly Financial Report.

About Expert System

Expert System (EXSY:MIL) is a leader in Artificial Intelligence applied to text. Its flagship Cogito® platform, based on a unique blend of semantic technology and machine learning, helps organizations deploy cognitive automation to accelerate business processes, improve information management and make smarter decisions. Expert System's solutions have been deployed in media, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications by leading organizations such as Agence France-Presse, BASF, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Chevron, Clarivate, Eli Lilly, Gannett, Generali, IMF, Lloyd's of London, Sanofi, US Department of Agriculture, US Department of Justice and Zurich Insurance Group.

1

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 08:01:07 UTC
