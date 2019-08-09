Explor Resources : Timmins Porcupine West Gold Property Retraction

15 Gamble East Street - Suite 204 - Rouyn-Noranda (Canada) J9X 3B6

Listing (TSX-V = EXS) (OTC PK= EXSFF) (FSE & BE = E1H1)

EXPLOR TIMMINS PORCUPINE WEST GOLD PROPERTY

RETRACTION

Rouyn-Noranda, Canada, August 8, 2019 - Explor Resources Inc. ("Explor" or "the Corporation") (TSX-V: EXS, OTC PK EXSFF, FSE & BE: E1H1) announces that it is retracting the information that was provided in an article published on February 5, 2019 on the web site Metalsnews.com entitled " Explor Resources Inc.: Gold Miner Exploring and Developing in the Historically Prolific Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario, Canada: Interview with Chris Dupont, President and CEO" and in the interview given in February 2018 by Mr. Dupont to George Tsiolis of Agoracom (together referred to as the "Information").

Part of the Information was pertaining to the exploration potential of the Timmins Porcupine West property, owned by Explor, was not presented in conformity with Section 2.3 (2) of National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is not confirmed by a current Technical Report complying with NI 43-101. Also, certain technical prospective data contained in the Information were pertaining to a potential mining production and are not confirmed by a current independent preliminary economic evaluation. Thus, the Information should not be relied upon and the Corporation has required to have the article and interview mentioned above retracted.

Chris Dupont, P.Eng is the qualified person responsible for the information contained in this release.

