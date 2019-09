ABA 2019 Construction Law Regionals: Sticks & Bricks - New York

The American Bar Association (ABA) will host its 2019 Construction Law Regionals: Sticks & Bricks on September 20, from 8:15 AM to 5:30 PM EDT at the American Institute of Architects in New York, New York. This program presents a unique opportunity for both new and seasoned construction lawyers, and for owners, contractors, and other construction industry participants, to learn the key elements of all aspects of construction systems and technology that arise in 'vertical' construction projects - from site work and foundations to structural steel; from building enclosures to mechanical systems.

William R. Broz, P.E., LEED AP, MBA, senior managing engineer at Exponent, will be a speaker in the program.

For more information, click here.