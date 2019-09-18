Log in
EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
ABA 2019 Construction Law Regionals: Sticks & Bricks – California

09/18/2019
The American Bar Association (ABA) will host its 2019 Construction Law Regionals: Sticks & Bricks on September 20, from 8:15 AM to 5:30 PM PDT at the Pacific McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, California. This program presents a unique opportunity for both new and seasoned construction lawyers, and for owners, contractors, and other construction industry participants, to learn the key elements of all aspects of construction systems and technology that arise in 'vertical' construction projects - from site work and foundations to structural steel; from building enclosures to mechanical systems.

William D. Trono, Ph.D., P.E., managing engineer at Exponent, will be a speaker in the program.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 00:21:09 UTC
