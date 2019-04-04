ABA 28th Annual Spring CLE Meeting: Toxic Torts & Environmental Law Committee's Conference

The 28th Annual Spring CLE Meeting will cover the latest news concerning litigation in climate change and (PFASs) in water and soil. Attendees will also have many opportunities to network during the conference which will take place at Hotel Del Coronado.

As food, beverage, and pet food class action filings continue to spike, speakers will also take a broad look at the types of cases being filed, the key legal issues currently in play, and recent developments impacting litigation of these high exposure cases.

Carolyn Scrafford, senior managing scientist at Exponent, will present on recent trends in food and beverage class actions.