EXPONENT, INC.

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
Official Publications

ABA 28th Annual Spring CLE Meeting: Toxic Torts & Environmental Law Committee's Conference

04/04/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

The 28th Annual Spring CLE Meeting will cover the latest news concerning litigation in climate change and (PFASs) in water and soil. Attendees will also have many opportunities to network during the conference which will take place at Hotel Del Coronado.

As food, beverage, and pet food class action filings continue to spike, speakers will also take a broad look at the types of cases being filed, the key legal issues currently in play, and recent developments impacting litigation of these high exposure cases.

Carolyn Scrafford, senior managing scientist at Exponent, will present on recent trends in food and beverage class actions.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 06 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 00:41:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 406 M
EBIT 2019 84,2 M
Net income 2019 74,8 M
Finance 2019 267 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 40,93
P/E ratio 2020 36,82
EV / Sales 2019 6,56x
EV / Sales 2020 6,05x
Capitalization 2 930 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.11.79%2 930
WORLDPAY INC51.25%35 458
CINTAS CORPORATION23.45%21 509
LG CORP--.--%11 974
EDENRED27.94%11 150
TELEPERFORMANCE19.34%10 763
