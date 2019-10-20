ASME Visualize MED: Modeling the Future of Medicine

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME)
will host Visualize MED: Modeling the Future of Medicine
on October 22, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This event will explore how biomedical companies can leverage modeling and simulation to increase patient safety and positive outcomes, reduce preclinical and clinical testing, improve manufacturing and medical device performance, and decrease development costs.
Amin Ajdari, Ph.D., P.E., senior engineer at Exponent, will be in attendance.
