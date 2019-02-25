Atlanta Bar Association: Women in the Profession Section and CLE Program

The Atlanta Bar Association will host a Women in the Profession Section and CLE Program in Atlanta, Georgia at the Greenberg Traurig.

In this CLE, experts will focus on the topic of scooters. Analyzing terms within a typical scooter rental contract, how various cities and states are implementing rules and regulations, as well as how the safety industry is beginning to respond to help protect riders and those around them.

Ian C. Campbell, Ph.D., P.E., senior engineer at Exponent, will participate in the panel discussion.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the Women in the Profession Section and CLE Program.