EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
Atlanta Bar Association: Women in the Profession Section and CLE Program

02/25/2019 | 07:13pm EST

The Atlanta Bar Association will host a Women in the Profession Section and CLE Program in Atlanta, Georgia at the Greenberg Traurig.

In this CLE, experts will focus on the topic of scooters. Analyzing terms within a typical scooter rental contract, how various cities and states are implementing rules and regulations, as well as how the safety industry is beginning to respond to help protect riders and those around them.

Ian C. Campbell, Ph.D., P.E., senior engineer at Exponent, will participate in the panel discussion.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the Women in the Profession Section and CLE Program.


Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 00:12:07 UTC
Latest news on EXPONENT, INC.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 406 M
EBIT 2019 84,2 M
Net income 2019 74,8 M
Finance 2019 267 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 41,50
P/E ratio 2020 37,33
EV / Sales 2019 6,66x
EV / Sales 2020 6,14x
Capitalization 2 970 M
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.13.74%3 000
WORLDPAY INC16.17%27 712
CINTAS CORPORATION21.67%21 369
LG CORP--.--%11 721
UNITED RENTALS33.46%10 891
INTERTEK GROUP7.29%10 846
