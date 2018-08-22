Log in
EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
News

Cybersecurity: Data Breaches are on the Rise, What Can We Do About It?

08/22/2018 | 02:07am CEST
Exponent is proud to host a seminar on Cybersecurity: Data Breaches are on the Rise, What Can We Do About It?

August 23, 2018
5:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Exponent Offices, 149 Commonwealth Dr. Menlo Park, CA

Phil Stupak, Director of Cybersecurity and Information Services at Silicon Valley Companies, will be the featured speaker. He provides bespoke government relations solutions to companies operating within the cybersecurity, homeland security, and national security environment. His clients are at the cutting edge of malware hunting, secure-by-design firmware and hardware architectures, IoT, and cloud services.

For more information and to register, please see the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 00:06:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 379 M
EBIT 2018 78,9 M
Net income 2018 67,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,83
P/E ratio 2019 36,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,51x
Capitalization 2 644 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.42.90%2 644
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 483
CINTAS CORPORATION36.60%22 614
UNITED RENTALS-12.45%12 454
BUREAU VERITAS-2.33%11 347
LG CORP--.--%11 074
