Exponent is proud to host a seminar on Cybersecurity: Data Breaches are on the Rise, What Can We Do About It?

August 23, 2018

5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Exponent Offices, 149 Commonwealth Dr. Menlo Park, CA

Phil Stupak, Director of Cybersecurity and Information Services at Silicon Valley Companies, will be the featured speaker. He provides bespoke government relations solutions to companies operating within the cybersecurity, homeland security, and national security environment. His clients are at the cutting edge of malware hunting, secure-by-design firmware and hardware architectures, IoT, and cloud services.

For more information and to register, please see the event website.

