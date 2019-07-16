Log in
EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
EBC Climate Change Program: Preventing Toxic Exposures During Climate Events

07/16/2019
The EBC will host its Climate Change Program: Preventing Toxic Exposures During Climate Events on July 16, from 7:30AM to 12:00PM in Boston, Massachusetts. During this program, presenters will describe the risks that emerge with climate change and the various preparedness tools available to help companies plan for a major storm event. Attendees will hear perspectives from regulators, insurers, floodplain specialists, public health practitioners and industry experts on the importance of planning for a major storm event in the age of climate change.

Natalie C. Johnson, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, and Jaana Pietari, Ph.D., P.E., managing scientist at Exponent, will be in attendance.

For more information, click here.

Exponent Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 21:29:14 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 381 M
EBIT 2019 83,6 M
Net income 2019 76,1 M
Finance 2019 237 M
Yield 2019 0,96%
P/E ratio 2019 42,6x
P/E ratio 2020 39,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,60x
EV / Sales2020 6,91x
Capitalization 3 134 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 60,25  $
Last Close Price 60,38  $
Spread / Highest target 6,00%
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.18.62%3 070
WORLDPAY INC72.45%40 199
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 040
CINTAS CORPORATION44.32%25 096
EDENRED40.55%12 184
TELEPERFORMANCE25.21%11 328
