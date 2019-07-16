EBC Climate Change Program: Preventing Toxic Exposures During Climate Events

The EBC will host its Climate Change Program: Preventing Toxic Exposures During Climate Events on July 16, from 7:30AM to 12:00PM in Boston, Massachusetts. During this program, presenters will describe the risks that emerge with climate change and the various preparedness tools available to help companies plan for a major storm event. Attendees will hear perspectives from regulators, insurers, floodplain specialists, public health practitioners and industry experts on the importance of planning for a major storm event in the age of climate change.

Natalie C. Johnson, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, and Jaana Pietari, Ph.D., P.E., managing scientist at Exponent, will be in attendance.

For more information, click here.

