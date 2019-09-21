Exponent : 13th Annual Prop. 65 Conference

Prop 65 Clearinghouse will present their 13th Annual Prop. 65 Conference
on September 23, 2019, in San Francisco, California. This year's Prop 65. Conference will include government, industry, and plaintiff organizations giving hands-on advice for business and clients. Panels will continue the discussion on the impact of OEHHA's changes to the Prop. 65 Warning Regulations, how new chemical listings affect business and the use of litigation to regulate chemicals in food.
Renee Kalmes, M.S.P.H., CIH, principal scientist at Exponent, will present.
Exponent is a proud sponsor of the 13th Annual Prop. 65 Conference.
For more information, click here.
Disclaimer
Exponent Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 01:11:03 UTC