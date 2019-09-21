Log in
EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report  
Exponent : 13th Annual Prop. 65 Conference

0
09/21/2019 | 09:12pm EDT
Prop 65 Clearinghouse will present their 13th Annual Prop. 65 Conference on September 23, 2019, in San Francisco, California. This year's Prop 65. Conference will include government, industry, and plaintiff organizations giving hands-on advice for business and clients. Panels will continue the discussion on the impact of OEHHA's changes to the Prop. 65 Warning Regulations, how new chemical listings affect business and the use of litigation to regulate chemicals in food.

Renee Kalmes, M.S.P.H., CIH, principal scientist at Exponent, will present.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the 13th Annual Prop. 65 Conference.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 01:11:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 386 M
EBIT 2019 85,3 M
Net income 2019 78,8 M
Finance 2019 238 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 48,3x
P/E ratio 2020 44,5x
EV / Sales2019 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 8,12x
Capitalization 3 672 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 71,00  $
Last Close Price 70,73  $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.41.14%3 672
CINTAS CORPORATION51.07%26 603
TELEPERFORMANCE41.12%12 696
EDENRED37.59%11 826
INTERTEK GROUP13.33%10 937
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.30%10 871
