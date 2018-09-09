Log in
EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
Exponent : 2018 Tomography for Scientific Advancement Conference

09/09/2018 | 02:22am CEST
Exponent staff will be attending the Annual European Conference Tomography for Scientific Advancement (ToScA). The event will be held September 10-12, 2018 in Warwick, UK. This will be the 6th Annual ToScA Symposium, and will address hard and soft tissue imaging, understanding materials in 3D, recent advances in hardware and software, and a broad range of applications in tomography.

Exponent Senior Manager Dr. Farah Ahmed is the founder and the International Chair. The event will also be hosted in the U.S. in Florida, in parallel to the European Conference in 2019.

Additionally, Dr. Jeremy Opperer has been invited as a Keynote speaker to the 2018 meeting.

For more information about the 2018 Symposium, please see the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 00:21:08 UTC
