Exponent : 2019 ASHRAE Winter Conference & AHR Expo

Exponent professional engineers will be giving a technical presentation at the 2019 ASHRAE Winter Conference & AHR Expo in Atlanta, GA (January 12-16, 2019). The conference program covers variety of topics in the area of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R).

The title of Exponent's presentation is 'Flammable Refrigerants: Performance Comparison, Safeties, and Lessons Learned', which will be given during the Conference Paper Session 19 (Advances in Refrigerants) on Wednesday, January 16, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. A technical paper on this presentation will be published in the conference proceedings with the following abstract:

Flammable refrigerants are becoming more widely used in industrial, commercial (stationary and mobile), and residential applications as alternatives to conventional hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants. In addition to having low global warming potential and ozone depletion levels, HVAC&R systems utilizing these alternative refrigerants have demonstrated improved performance and energy efficiencies. However, despite these advantages, flammable refrigerants pose an increased fire risk over conventional non-flammable refrigerants in the end-use. In this paper, the thermodynamic cycle pressures, temperatures, and efficiencies of several common flammable and non-flammable refrigerants are compared. Typical hazard scenarios for light commercial and residential applications are illustrated with event trees, hazard thresholds are discussed, and some precautions are given. Lessons learned through case studies and conducted research projects are also presented and concluded with recommendations when working with flammable refrigerants.

