EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 04:00:00 pm
51.14 USD   -1.06%
2017EXPONENT, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2016EXPONENT, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2014EXPONENT, INC. : quaterly earnings release
Exponent : 2019 ASHRAE Winter Conference & AHR Expo

01/14/2019 | 09:29pm EST
Exponent professional engineers will be giving a technical presentation at the 2019 ASHRAE Winter Conference & AHR Expo in Atlanta, GA (January 12-16, 2019). The conference program covers variety of topics in the area of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R).

The title of Exponent's presentation is 'Flammable Refrigerants: Performance Comparison, Safeties, and Lessons Learned', which will be given during the Conference Paper Session 19 (Advances in Refrigerants) on Wednesday, January 16, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. A technical paper on this presentation will be published in the conference proceedings with the following abstract:

Flammable refrigerants are becoming more widely used in industrial, commercial (stationary and mobile), and residential applications as alternatives to conventional hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants. In addition to having low global warming potential and ozone depletion levels, HVAC&R systems utilizing these alternative refrigerants have demonstrated improved performance and energy efficiencies. However, despite these advantages, flammable refrigerants pose an increased fire risk over conventional non-flammable refrigerants in the end-use. In this paper, the thermodynamic cycle pressures, temperatures, and efficiencies of several common flammable and non-flammable refrigerants are compared. Typical hazard scenarios for light commercial and residential applications are illustrated with event trees, hazard thresholds are discussed, and some precautions are given. Lessons learned through case studies and conducted research projects are also presented and concluded with recommendations when working with flammable refrigerants.

For more information, please visit the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 02:28:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 381 M
EBIT 2018 82,6 M
Net income 2018 71,5 M
Finance 2018 228 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 38,86
P/E ratio 2019 35,90
EV / Sales 2018 6,45x
EV / Sales 2019 5,86x
Capitalization 2 689 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.1.93%2 724
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 037
CINTAS CORPORATION5.83%18 740
LG CORP--.--%10 978
INTERTEK GROUP4.96%10 223
TELEPERFORMANCE1.22%9 674
