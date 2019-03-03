Log in
Exponent : 2019 Emerging Issues in Motor Vehicle Product Liability Litigation Conference

03/03/2019 | 08:09pm EST
The 2019 Emerging Issues in Motor Vehicle Product Liability Litigation conference will feature leading figures from the industry, in-house counsel, and trial and appellate lawyers covering the issues that are on the cutting edge of what is happening in both the industry and the courtroom. They will address legal and technical issues relevant to motor vehicle products litigation, as well as recent developments in class actions, regulatory developments, automotive asbestos litigation, trial related topics, and issues unique to component part manufacturers, and more. This Motor Vehicle Conference will take place in San Diego, California at the Hotel del Coronado.

David M. Cades, Ph.D., senior managing scientist at Exponent, and Ryan Harrington, M.E., principal at Exponent, will present Highly Automated Vehicle Technology: The Good, the bad, & the Ugly on Thursday at 8:50 a.m.

Sridhar Natarajan, M.D., M.S, will present Was It the Crash Forces or the Fire? Cutting Edge Techniques in Forensic Pathology in Fire Cases on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the 2019 Emerging Issues in Motor Vehicle Product Liability Litigation.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 01:08:04 UTC
