EXPONENT, INC.

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/23 04:00:12 pm
70.15 USD   -0.82%
EXPONENT : 2019 Lloyd's List Americas Awards & Forum
PU
09/21EXPONENT : 13th Annual Prop. 65 Conference
PU
09/19EXPONENT : WLALA 2019 Centennial Celebration
PU
Exponent : 2019 Lloyd's List Americas Awards & Forum

09/23/2019 | 08:52pm EDT
The 2019 Lloyd's List Americas Awards & Forum will take place on Wednesday, September 25, at the JW Marriott Downtown in Houston, Texas. The 2019 Lloyd's List Americas Awards are part of the Lloyd's List Excellence in Shipping Awards - the industry's flagship awards program that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors of maritime. The forum will focus on the future of shipping's leaders and the industry.

Christopher S. Buehler, Ph.D., P.E., senior managing engineer at Exponent, will present on 'Risks Still in Play in Fueling the Shipping Industry' and 'The Decarbonization Pathway', at 2:00 PM CDT.

For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 00:51:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 386 M
EBIT 2019 85,3 M
Net income 2019 78,8 M
Finance 2019 238 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 47,9x
P/E ratio 2020 44,2x
EV / Sales2019 8,83x
EV / Sales2020 8,05x
Capitalization 3 644 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 71,00  $
Last Close Price 70,18  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.39.48%3 672
CINTAS CORPORATION51.07%26 603
TELEPERFORMANCE41.12%12 696
EDENRED37.59%11 826
INTERTEK GROUP PLC13.33%10 937
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.30%10 871
