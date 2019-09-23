Exponent : 2019 Lloyd's List Americas Awards & Forum

The 2019 Lloyd's List Americas Awards & Forum will take place on Wednesday, September 25, at the JW Marriott Downtown in Houston, Texas. The 2019 Lloyd's List Americas Awards are part of the Lloyd's List Excellence in Shipping Awards - the industry's flagship awards program that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors of maritime. The forum will focus on the future of shipping's leaders and the industry.

Christopher S. Buehler, Ph.D., P.E., senior managing engineer at Exponent, will present on 'Risks Still in Play in Fueling the Shipping Industry' and 'The Decarbonization Pathway', at 2:00 PM CDT.

For more information, click here.