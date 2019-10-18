Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exponent, Inc.    EXPO

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/18 04:00:12 pm
65.515 USD   -7.46%
10:21pEXPONENT : 2019 Yorkshire Marathon Relay
PU
10/17EXPONENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/17Exponent Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exponent : 2019 Yorkshire Marathon Relay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 10:21pm EDT

On October 20, 2019, Exponent's Harrogate office will have two corporate relay teams participating in the 2019 Yorkshire Marathon. As a relay team, they will complete a marathon, as each runner will take on distances from three to six mils each. This is Exponent's third year participating and running for a cause.

Exponent's team will be running in support of St. Michael's Hospice in Harrogate. St. Michael's Hospice is based a couple minutes away from Exponent's Harrogate office. They provide support for those with terminal illnesses on top of the day-to-day care they receive from doctors, direct nurses, hospital teams and nursing home staff. Without St. Michael's Hospice, these patients could be left to face the complex issues and challenges of their terminal illness alone.

For more information, please click here.

To see their running route, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 02:20:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPONENT, INC.
10:21pEXPONENT : 2019 Yorkshire Marathon Relay
PU
10/17EXPONENT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/17EXPONENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
10/17Exponent Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
10/17Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
10/15EXPONENT : 2019 Michigan IASIU Fall Seminar
PU
10/15EXPONENT : Global Legal ConfEx
PU
10/15EXPONENT : Interrupt MedTech Summit
PU
10/14EXPONENT : BMES 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
10/14EXPONENT : DRI 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 85,1 M
Net income 2019 80,8 M
Finance 2019 238 M
Yield 2019 0,91%
P/E ratio 2019 43,8x
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,20x
EV / Sales2020 7,44x
Capitalization 3 407 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 73,80  $
Last Close Price 65,63  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.39.62%3 676
CINTAS CORPORATION59.73%27 772
TELEPERFORMANCE41.26%12 847
EDENRED34.16%11 657
BUREAU VERITAS SA21.83%10 772
RENTOKIL INITIAL34.34%10 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group