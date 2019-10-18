Exponent : 2019 Yorkshire Marathon Relay

On October 20, 2019, Exponent's Harrogate office will have two corporate relay teams participating in the 2019 Yorkshire Marathon. As a relay team, they will complete a marathon, as each runner will take on distances from three to six mils each. This is Exponent's third year participating and running for a cause.

Exponent's team will be running in support of St. Michael's Hospice in Harrogate. St. Michael's Hospice is based a couple minutes away from Exponent's Harrogate office. They provide support for those with terminal illnesses on top of the day-to-day care they receive from doctors, direct nurses, hospital teams and nursing home staff. Without St. Michael's Hospice, these patients could be left to face the complex issues and challenges of their terminal illness alone.

