Exponent : 2nd Annual GAR Live Construction Disputes

The 2nd Annual GAR Live Construction Disputes
offers a unique opportunity to explore and discuss key themes with top practitioners and arbitrators from around the world. Known for offering a conference with 'a little less talk, a little more conversation', GAR Live events are designed to break the mold of ordinary legal conferences by creating an atmosphere where moderators, speakers and the audience explore key areas of interest, together. The 2nd Annual GAR Live Construction Disputes
takes place in Paris, France at the Hotel du Collectionneur as part of Paris Arbitration Week.
Brian M. McDonald, Ph.D., S.E., F. ASCE., principal engineer at Exponent, will be in attendance.
Disclaimer
Exponent Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 00:11:03 UTC