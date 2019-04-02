Log in
Exponent : 2nd Annual GAR Live Construction Disputes

04/02/2019
The 2nd Annual GAR Live Construction Disputes offers a unique opportunity to explore and discuss key themes with top practitioners and arbitrators from around the world. Known for offering a conference with 'a little less talk, a little more conversation', GAR Live events are designed to break the mold of ordinary legal conferences by creating an atmosphere where moderators, speakers and the audience explore key areas of interest, together. The 2nd Annual GAR Live Construction Disputes takes place in Paris, France at the Hotel du Collectionneur as part of Paris Arbitration Week.

Brian M. McDonald, Ph.D., S.E., F. ASCE., principal engineer at Exponent, will be in attendance.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 00:11:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 406 M
EBIT 2019 84,2 M
Net income 2019 74,8 M
Finance 2019 267 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 41,50
P/E ratio 2020 37,34
EV / Sales 2019 6,67x
EV / Sales 2020 6,14x
Capitalization 2 971 M
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.13.76%2 972
WORLDPAY INC49.31%35 265
CINTAS CORPORATION22.02%21 208
LG CORP--.--%11 913
EDENRED27.41%10 907
TELEPERFORMANCE18.19%10 389
