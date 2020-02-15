Exponent : 32nd International Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference
02/15/2020 | 07:57pm EST
The 32nd International Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference will be held on February 17-20, in Houston, Texas. This conference will focus on pigging for maintenance and inspection, as well as pipeline integrity evaluation and repair. Bringing together engineering management and field operating personnel from both transmission and distribution companies, this forum will discuss improved operations and integrity management.
Peter Veloo, Ph.D., P.E., senior managing engineer at Exponent, Monty Liong, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, Solver I. Thorsson, Ph.D., P.E., senior engineer at Exponent, and Jeffrey A. Kornuta, Ph.D., P.E., managing engineer at Exponent, will present the following abstracts:
