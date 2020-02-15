Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exponent, Inc.    EXPO

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exponent : 32nd International Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 07:57pm EST

The 32nd International Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference will be held on February 17-20, in Houston, Texas. This conference will focus on pigging for maintenance and inspection, as well as pipeline integrity evaluation and repair. Bringing together engineering management and field operating personnel from both transmission and distribution companies, this forum will discuss improved operations and integrity management.

Peter Veloo, Ph.D., P.E., senior managing engineer at Exponent, Monty Liong, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, Solver I. Thorsson, Ph.D., P.E., senior engineer at Exponent, and Jeffrey A. Kornuta, Ph.D., P.E., managing engineer at Exponent, will present the following abstracts:

'A review of nondestructive technologies and statistics-driven approaches for estimating toughness ', Wednesday, February 19, at 11:30 AM.

'Enhancements to a prototype grade calculation algorithm through data analytics', Thursday, February 20, at 1:30 PM.

'Influence of line-pipe steel microstructure on NDE yield strength predictive capabilities', on Thursday, February 20, at 2:30 PM'Nondestructive testing of pipeline materials: further evaluation of portable OES, XRF, LIBS, and filings to estimate chemical composition', on Thursday, February 20, at 3:30 PM.For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 00:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXPONENT, INC.
07:57pEXPONENT : 32nd International Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference
PU
02/06EXPONENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06EXPONENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
02/06Exponent Increases Quarterly Dividend Payment from $0.16 to $0.19 per Share
GL
02/06Exponent Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
01/16Exponent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results and Host Qua..
GL
2019EXPONENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019EXPONENT : MDTC Winter Meeting
PU
2019EXPONENT : CBA YLS & Exponent Speed Networking Social
PU
2019EXPONENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 413 M
EBIT 2020 98,2 M
Net income 2020 86,7 M
Finance 2020 298 M
Yield 2020 0,84%
P/E ratio 2020 49,8x
P/E ratio 2021 45,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,34x
EV / Sales2021 8,51x
Capitalization 4 157 M
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 76,00  $
Last Close Price 80,20  $
Spread / Highest target 4,74%
Spread / Average Target -5,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.15.10%4 157
CINTAS CORPORATION11.82%31 217
TELEPERFORMANCE11.13%15 380
EDENRED7.27%13 044
BUREAU VERITAS SA9.80%12 375
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.75%12 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group