Exponent : 32nd International Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference

The 32nd International Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference will be held on February 17-20, in Houston, Texas. This conference will focus on pigging for maintenance and inspection, as well as pipeline integrity evaluation and repair. Bringing together engineering management and field operating personnel from both transmission and distribution companies, this forum will discuss improved operations and integrity management.

Peter Veloo, Ph.D., P.E., senior managing engineer at Exponent, Monty Liong, Ph.D., managing scientist at Exponent, Solver I. Thorsson, Ph.D., P.E., senior engineer at Exponent, and Jeffrey A. Kornuta, Ph.D., P.E., managing engineer at Exponent, will present the following abstracts:

'A review of nondestructive technologies and statistics-driven approaches for estimating toughness ', Wednesday, February 19, at 11:30 AM.

'Enhancements to a prototype grade calculation algorithm through data analytics', Thursday, February 20, at 1:30 PM.

'Influence of line-pipe steel microstructure on NDE yield strength predictive capabilities', on Thursday, February 20, at 2:30 PM'Nondestructive testing of pipeline materials: further evaluation of portable OES, XRF, LIBS, and filings to estimate chemical composition', on Thursday, February 20, at 3:30 PM.