Exponent : ACI Automotive Product Liability Litigation

The American Conference Institute (ACI) will host the Automotive Product Liability Litigation on July 18-19, at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. This event will address the new demands and legal and regulatory challenges the industry is facing. As new emerging technology for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles is developing at rapid speed to keep up with consumer demand, automotive companies are facing potential liabilities and unprecedented litigation risk.

Ryan J. Harrington, M.E., principal at Exponent, will present on Automated/Autonomous Driving Systems (ADS) 101: A Guide for Automotive Practitioners on July 17, at 9:00 AM.

Jennifer L. Yaek, Ph.D., P.E., principal engineer at Exponent, and David M. Cades, Ph.D., principal scientist at Exponent, will be in attendance.

Exponent is a proud sponsor and exhibitor of the ACI Automotive Product Liability Litigation.

