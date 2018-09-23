Log in
EXPONENT, INC. (EXPO)
Exponent : ASME International Pipeline Conference

09/23/2018
Exponent will be presenting at the ASME International Pipeline Conference (IPC), September 24-28, 2018 in Calgary, AB, Canada. Organized by volunteers representing international energy corporations, energy and pipeline associations, and regulatory agencies, the IPC has become internationally renowned as the world's premier pipeline conference.

Dr. Peter Veloo will present, 'Uncertainty Quantification of Nondestructive Techniques to Verify Pipeline Material Strength.'

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), with Docket No. PHMSA-2011-0023, substantially revises 49 CFR Part 191 and 192. These proposed regulations include an independent third-party validation for non-destructive testing (NDT) methods to determine material strength and require an accuracy of within ±10% of an actual strength value. The analysis performed in this paper provides part of a rigorous framework to establish realistic accuracy requirements for NDT that must drive federal rulemaking. In addition, this research highlights the need for pipeline operators to establish controls on the algorithms adopted by commercial NDT vendors.

For more information, please see the event website.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 00:08:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 378 M
EBIT 2018 79,1 M
Net income 2018 68,4 M
Finance 2018 226 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 41,01
P/E ratio 2019 37,44
EV / Sales 2018 6,65x
EV / Sales 2019 6,05x
Capitalization 2 740 M
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 55,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul R. Johnston Executive Chairman
Richard L. Schlenker CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer & Principal Engineer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
