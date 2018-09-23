Exponent : ASME International Pipeline Conference

Exponent will be presenting at the ASME International Pipeline Conference (IPC), September 24-28, 2018 in Calgary, AB, Canada. Organized by volunteers representing international energy corporations, energy and pipeline associations, and regulatory agencies, the IPC has become internationally renowned as the world's premier pipeline conference.

Dr. Peter Veloo will present, 'Uncertainty Quantification of Nondestructive Techniques to Verify Pipeline Material Strength.'

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), with Docket No. PHMSA-2011-0023, substantially revises 49 CFR Part 191 and 192. These proposed regulations include an independent third-party validation for non-destructive testing (NDT) methods to determine material strength and require an accuracy of within ±10% of an actual strength value. The analysis performed in this paper provides part of a rigorous framework to establish realistic accuracy requirements for NDT that must drive federal rulemaking. In addition, this research highlights the need for pipeline operators to establish controls on the algorithms adopted by commercial NDT vendors.

